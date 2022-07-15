Sandvik: Interim report second quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter 2022

DELIVERING ON THE SHIFT, 25% REVENUE GROWTH AT FIXED FX

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 28,740 million (21,816)

Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 22%

Revenues SEK 27,050 million (20,136)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 25%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,141 million (4,192)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.0% (20.8)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 4,794 million (4,093)

Adjusted EBIT margin 17.7% (20.3)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,812 million (3,965)

Profit for the period SEK 2,627 million (3,159)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,694 million (2,999)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.10 (2.52)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.95 (2.39)

Free operating cash flow SEK -49 million (2,945)

Stockholm, July 15, 2022

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 12:00 CEST on July 15, 2022.

