UPSTREAM REHABILITATION GAINS NEW PARTNER IN LOUISIANA'S ACTS OCCUPATIONAL AND PHYSICAL THERAPY

Clinics in Lafayette, Broussard, Delcambre and Scott

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, has acquired a new clinic partner based in Lafayette, La.

ACTS Occupational and Physical Therapy operates single clinics in Lafayette, Broussard, Delcambre and Scott.

Jason Guidry, who earned a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 1998, started Acadian Comprehensive Therapy Services, or ACTS, in 2002.

"With the increasing volume of patients we see every year, we have a great opportunity to expand in the region," Guidry said. "Upstream has the resources and expertise to help us achieve that goal and to provide professional development opportunities for our clinical and non-clinical associates. We're excited about what we can achieve together."

The parties completed the transaction on Tuesday.

"We believe that Jason and his team are going to be great long-term partners with Upstream," said Phil Christian, Upstream's senior vice president of business development. "From a focus on clinical excellence to community involvement, ACTS is a valuable addition to the Upstream family."

Birmingham, Ala.-based Upstream (urpt.com) also serves Louisiana through its Physiofit brand, which has 16 clinics in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

Upstream's other acquisition partners this year include Oasis Physical & Sports Rehab in Washington, Rapid Rehabilitation in Virginia and Crescent Physical Therapy in South Carolina.

Overall, Upstream comprises more than 1,200 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.

