Hyundai IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner Debuts with Extended Range and Innovative Personal Space

Hyundai Motor's next all-electric vehicle engineered to be a special place to be in

77.4-kWh battery is mated to an aerodynamically sculpted silhouette to provide WLTP-estimated over 610 km of all-electric range on a single charge

With WLTP-estimated energy consumption under 14 kWh/100 km, IONIQ 6 to be one of the most energy-efficient EVs in the market

Mindful of passengers' needs, IONIQ 6 to offer an ergonomic interior on a 2,950-mm wheelbase with purposeful features that elevate the electric mobility experience

Dual Color Ambient Lighting with speed-synchronization, EV Performance Tune-up to enhance IONIQ 6's personalized driving experience

Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform to enable 800-V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes

Advanced driver assistance and Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates are available

SEOUL, South Korea, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company launched the eagerly awaited IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner with a digital world premiere film. As the new model in the brand's IONIQ all-electric lineup brand, the electrified streamliner's array of advanced technologies, personalized space and features and extended range redefine the boundaries of electric mobility.

IONIQ 6 delivers an estimated all-electric range of over 610 km1, according to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, as well as ultra-fast, 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It also has what may be Hyundai's most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as Dual Color Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

"IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division, Hyundai Motor Company. "The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience. The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers."

1 77.4-kWh battery with RWD motor option and 18-inch tire

