Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q2 2022 Results and Investor Call Notification

LUXEMBOURG, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will host its Second Quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on July 28, 2022, at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST (9:00 EST) on July 28, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560399&tp_key=e488908c25

Dial in*:

International: +44 (0)330 165 4012

US/Canada: +1 800-289-0720

Conference code: 3115885

*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

