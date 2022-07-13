Savvy Ladies Health & Money Financial Series: Get Health Savvy

Join two free panel discussions with ten industry experts

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies , a nationally recognized non-profit organization supporting free financial education for women, including a national free financial helpline , is pleased to announce its Get Health Savvy live-virtual panel discussion series. With over 70% of the women visiting the Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline stating that they are anxious, stressed, and overwhelmed about their finances, this panel series will address some of the top stress drivers affecting women such as personal debt, medical issues, mental health, daily inconveniences, and the ability to retire.

Moderators Michelle Fox, CNBC, on July 14th, and Jessica Douieb on July 19th, will be leading our dynamic discussions, both at 6 pm ET. Registration is free.

Thursday, July 14th, 6:00 – 7:15 PM ET

With money being a top stress driver, preparing a health plan today will reduce anxiety and help reset your mindset. Learn about accessing long-term health choices, telehealth options, and online engagement with experts for wellness, mindfulness, support, and guidance.

Tuesday, July 19th, 6:00 – 7:15 PM ET

Join us for an engaging conversation on how to align your health goals and your money goals for all the stages of a women's health lifecycle. Let's talk about the financial impact of health behaviors covering budgeting for today, caregiving, and health planning literacy.

Judy Herbst, Savvy Ladies Executive Director, is building programming to meet the needs of the Savvy Ladies clients and notes the importance of financial education as the gateway to financial empowerment. Savvy Ladies is committed to advancing financial literacy for all women and providing safe spaces to help women achieve financial independence reducing economic and racial disparities in financial education for women.

