Rosendin Electric exceeds recruitment goals by leveraging an omnichannel advertising approach with Colling Media

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Phoenix-based Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies, has partnered with Rosendin Electric to take a stand against the labor shortage and reach new recruitment heights. In 2021 yahoo.com reported 68% of trades were struggling to hire skilled workers. By utilizing a full-funnel marketing approach Colling Media has closed the gap in the labor shortage and aided in Rosendin's recruitment of 221 skilled workers in the first quarter of 2022.

"We feel that we have a true partner in Brian, his leadership team, and Colling Media."

"Colling Media's team has been essential in our recruiting efforts for electricians in the Phoenix Metro area. The team is not only knowledgeable and highly experienced with various advertising tactics, but they are engaged in helping us maximize our reach to get qualified candidates. We have expanded our relationship with Colling Media to assist us in markets in Middle Tennessee, throughout Texas, Oregon, and Northern California with varying target markets and projected outcomes. We feel that we have a true partner in Brian, his leadership team, and Colling Media." said Salina Brown, Director of Marketing Rosendin Electric

Rosendin Electric, headquartered in San Jose, CA contracted Colling Media to recruit qualified electricians to complete some of the most complex construction projects in the U.S.A. Colling Media, with over a decade of recruitment advertising experience, is helping the company reach its 2022 placement goals.

"We're honored to partner with Rosendin Electric and support their recruitment needs.'' said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "We look forward to more strong results as we effectively connect new audiences to their amazing company and culture."

Recruitment isn't getting easier. It's time to start recruiting smarter.

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit www.collingmedia.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

View original content:

SOURCE COLLING MEDIA