CBDistillery Announces Groundbreaking Research Finding CBG + CBD Can Significantly Reduce Temporary Anxiety

DENVER, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Health Botanicals ™, parent-company of top-selling cannabinoid brand CBDistillery™, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the results from a Pathfinder Mission that analyzed the impact of CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture on mild or temporary anxiety. This Pathfinder Mission was conducted in collaboration with MoreBetter (dba Releaf App™) and comes at a time when consumers suffering with anxiety is at an all-time high, impacting nearly 40 million adults in the U.S.

This Pathfinder Mission conducted by CBDistillery™ used MoreBetter's tech stack (the highest-rated application for individuals to track and improve their use of cannabis and CBD) found industry disruptive results showing that participants reported a significant reduction of mild or temporary anxiety when they started using CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture.

Additional insights include:

83% of participants reported that CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture had some level of improvement on their quality of life.

9-out-of-10 participants reported that they will recommend CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture to others dealing with mild or temporary anxiety.

Participants reported experiencing the following positive effects when using the CBDistillery Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture: relaxation, reduced tension, increased focus, mental clarity, increased appetite, and other positive effects.

Participants reported that CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture was significantly more efficacious at managing mild or temporary anxiety than other activities.

Majority of participants reported that mild or temporary anxiety had less of an impact on their overall quality of life while using CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture.

Participants reported that CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture was slightly– to-significantly more effective than other forms of treatments they tried in the past year.

Majority of participants reported that they would continue using the CBDistillery Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture after the Pathfinder Mission ended.

"As a company, we've long understood that cannabinoids have incredible wellness potential, which is why we believe these study findings are paramount for the industry," says Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "Knowing that anxiety affects nearly 20% of U.S. adults, we wanted to further understand the benefits that CBG and CBD can have on that population, to provide those with mild conditions a solution. In an industry with little to no data, our goal is to be at the forefront of research and develop innovative products that consumers trust and chose for their consistent efficacy."

The CBG and CBD Pathfinder Mission is among an ongoing series of topics that analyze CBD's wellness potential, with past topics focusing on CBN (Cannabinol) and CBD's role in achieving better sleep, as well as other relevant consumer needs.

"The results reported on CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy CBG + CBD tincture are important because it's one of the first real world datasets on the use and performance of CBG," says Tyler Dautrich, COO at MoreBetter (Releaf App). "With the increasing availability of new minor cannabinoid products comes very little information regarding their use and performance. This data helps consumers cut through the marketing fluff and get real insights, positioning brands like CBDistillery, who take a data first approach, to win in the long run by informing consumer purchasing decisions and gaining consumer trust."

CBDistillery's Daytime Synergy 500mg CBG + 500mg CBD tincture can be purchased online at CBDistillery.com and in independent retailers nationwide. To learn more about the Cannabigerol (CBG) and CBD Anxiety Relief Pathfinder Mission conducted by CBDistillery™ using MoreBetter's tech stack and future Pathfinder Missions, please visit cbdistillery.com/cbg-study or cbdistillery.com/industry-studies/

About Balanced Health Botanicals and CBDistillery™:

Balanced Health Botanicals™ is a family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes flag-ship brand CBDistillery™. CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest CBD brands, sold in retailers nationwide, solidifying CBDistillery™ as the leaders behind the #CBDMOVEMENT. CBDistillery's mission is to be the premier CBD education resource and to provide the masses with easy access to hemp-derived CBD products, the latest industry research and verified customer testimonials. Distilling, the process of extracting plant compounds and vital nutrients to improve life naturally, is at the core of everything CBDistillery™ does. CBDistillery™ has made significant investments in its infrastructure, from rigorous product testing to pure and potent products, so that consumers have the power in their hands to live life distilled. Balanced Health Botanicals is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

About MoreBetter

MoreBetter (dba Releaf App) is a data insights Software-as-a-Service provider and Contract Research Organization (CRO) supported by patent-pending technology that collects real world evidence-based outcomes from cannabis & hemp consumers to benefit businesses, medical professionals, researchers, government organizations, and affiliated stakeholders in the cannabis supply chain. MoreBetter uses information collected in Releaf App to provide data-backed insights on seed-to-outcome trends that inform industry best practices and improve the consumer experience.

