Bloomberg Law To Spotlight Latest Innovations At AALL Annual Meeting & Conference

Bloomberg Law today announced that it will showcase recent enhancements to its platform at the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting & Conference, taking place in Denver, Colorado, from Saturday, July 16 through Tuesday, July 19.

Bloomberg Law will highlight:

New content and resources that enhance the value of a Bloomberg law subscription, including 500+ new Practical Guidance documents, 11 new Chart Builders and Trackers, 40+ additional Books & Treatises, and 200+ new Fast Answers.

Enhancements to dockets search, which now includes frequently-requested, newly-developed, proprietary fields and filters like Resolution, Settlement, Potential Class Action as well as hundreds of new county filters for state dockets.

Other improvements to Bloomberg Law Dockets, including the acquisition of 700,000+ recent federal court briefs which raises the total of free searchable briefs on Bloomberg Law to over 1 million and strengthens the analysis and recommendations in our AI-driven Brief Analyzer tool.

Enhancements to Bloomberg Law's Transactional Intelligence Center, with an improved Draft Analyzer tool covering all contract types, including an enhanced document viewer with an interactive clause outline and definition extraction.

New Practical Guidance to help law students and junior attorney's successfully transition to practice.

Additionally, AALL attendees can learn more about Bloomberg Law's efforts to improve the legal market by promoting DEI efforts through our new DEI Framework; identifying the next-gen of legal talent with They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40; and helping law students transition successfully to the first years of practice through the Law School Innovation Program.

"Bloomberg Law is committed to continuous improvement without the upcharge," said Joe Breda, President of Bloomberg Law. "Over the past year, we've focused on streamlining the user experience, strengthening our litigation and transactional solutions, and delivering an increased number of expert resources and practice tools to help the law librarian community optimize their role."

