Annual Report of Best and Worst Drivers Finds Bakersfield, Sacramento and Baton Rouge Are the Worst Driving Cities in the Nation

SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on the 70 best and worst driving cities in the nation.

QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from six million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. We evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Incidents include:

Accidents

Speeding Tickets

DUIs

Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rates of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rates of incidents.

To view the full report, visit:

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city

Worst driving cities

Bakersfield , CA Sacramento , CA Baton Rouge , LA Los Angeles , CA San Francisco , CA San Diego , CA Fresno , CA Riverside , CA Richmond , CA Jacksonville, FL Salt Lake City , UT Milwaukee , WI Cleveland , OH Tampa , FL Columbus, OH Colorado Springs , CO Richmond , VA Virginia Beach, VA Dayton, OH Greenville , SC New York , NY Providence , RI Honolulu , HI Miami , FL Omaha , NE Baltimore , MD Denver , CO Orlando , FL Columbus, SC . Portland , OR Madison, WI Kansas City, KS /MO Indianapolis , IN . Wichita , KS Phoenix , AZ

Best driving cities

Louisville, KY Hartford, CT Little Rock, AR Oklahoma City, OK Tulsa, OK Dallas, TX Pittsburg , PA Detroit, MI Houston, TX Chicago, IL New Orleans, LA Charlotte, NC Greensboro, NC Rochester, NY Memphis, TN San Antonio Nashville, TN Allentown, PA El Paso, TX Lexington, KY Philadelphia, PA Rochester, NY Durnham, NC Austin, TX Birmingham, AL Minneapolis, MN Albany, NY Seattle, WA Tucson, AZ Boise, ID Greenville, SC Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Charleston, SC Las Vegas, NV

Methodology



The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from the 70 largest cities in America. We analyzed 2021 and 2022 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 cities using QuoteWizard.com. We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for their rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities considered the worst had the highest rates of incidents among drivers.

