Tyson Group Takes Home the Gold in the 9th Annual 2022 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Tyson Group a gold medal winner in the 9th Annual 2022 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

The Globee Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards is the world's premier recognition program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, organizations, products, and services, and is judged by a worldwide panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries.

This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry standards for excellence. Tyson Group was recognized in the Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year category.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized as an industry leader by the Globee Awards for our continued efforts to provide sales teams with sales consulting and training of the highest caliber. It's a testament to the hard work of a talented group of people. Without this team, my company would not have grown into the sales consulting firm that we are today," said Lance Tyson, Founder & CEO of Tyson Group. "This award benchmarks against the best in class."

Details about the Globee Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards and the complete list of 2022 winners can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/winners/

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training tailored to companies' individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. They have consulted on multi-billion-dollar negotiations for the nation's most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams, and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations.

Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its expertise in recruiting, training, and coaching the right talent to drive organizations to the next level. They have proven experience creating, establishing, and implementing organizational changes and new processes that help sales teams meet and exceed goals in a vast array of industries.

Tyson Group is available for commentary. Contact Audrey Donegan of TGC Worldwide - audrey@tgcworldwide.com

