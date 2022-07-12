Progress Residential Announces First Chief Customer Officer

Morgan Collins, company veteran, is named Chief Customer Officer, focusing on ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience for Progress's more than 200,000 residents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential, the leading single-family rental management services platform in the United States, today announced Morgan Collins as the first Chief Customer Officer for Progress Residential, which also represents the first executive leadership position of its kind in the single-family rental industry. Collins' new title is effective immediately.

Collins will work alongside other members of Progress Residential's executive leadership team to advance the company's resident-centric strategies, with an eye toward continuously improving the consumer experience. Collins will help drive the strategic evolution of this work and the company's customer experience roadmap.

The creation of a Chief Customer Officer role is another step in a series of industry-leading moves that Progress Residential has made over the past two years to invest in people, processes and technology to advance its resident-focused initiatives, showing the organization's commitment to creating a best-in-class resident experience.

In May, Progress Residential named business veteran and customer experience expert Adolfo Villagomez as CEO. Villagomez's background includes building digital transformation and consumer-focused strategies for some of the largest and well-known organizations in the country.

"Progress Residential is committed to putting our residents at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to further amplify our commitment to our residents by naming Morgan Collins Chief Customer Officer," Villagomez said. "Ultimately, every employee of Progress Residential has a critical role to play in taking care of the residents we serve. Together, we will continue to set and raise the standard of the resident experience in our industry."

"I am honored to serve in this capacity and will continue to champion Progress Residential's commitment to improving the customer experience," said Collins. "I look forward to working closely with my peers on the executive leadership team and our outstanding employees at Progress to identify and implement strategies that will make a positive impact on the communities we serve and the families who call a Progress house their home."

Progress Residential continues to advance work to enhance their resident experience, including:

Partnering with Esusu, the leading financial technology platform leveraging data to empower renters, to provide Progress residents access to financial tools, like positive rent reporting, that can improve financial wellness and lead to wealth creation

Developing new digital tools and technology to enhance the end-to-end customer experience

Investing in best-in-class consumer insight tools to gain deeper understanding of the wants and needs of its residents and identify opportunities to develop strategic programs and initiatives to enhance the resident experience

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential, Pretium's single-family rental platform, is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 2,500 employees currently manage more than 80,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built for Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com.

