Issuu Bolsters Leadership With Three New Executive Appointments

Digital Publishing Platform fuels growth to maintain a collaborative culture with strong, global teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Issuu , the largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform in the world, has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of three new executives to support the company's growth strategy. Tia Gordon, who previously served as Vice President, People and Culture at Getaround, has been hired as Vice President of People; Kevin Raheja joins the team as Vice President of Business Development Sales and Alessandra Andrenacci as Vice President of Growth Partnerships.

Working with brands like Etsy, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, and National Geographic, Issuu is a popular SaaS content publishing and marketing platform that helps creative people grow their businesses and inspire their audience by transforming static designs into high-performance content for every digital marketing channel. It's ideal for marketing collateral, magazines, catalogs and more. Issuu's Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform designs from static files into marketing assets for every distribution channel.

Tia Gordon Headshot (PRNewswire)

Tia Gordon , Vice President of People

Gordon brings with her over two decades of Human Resources experience. She possesses a proven track record of developing positive company cultures and operational excellence at startups and mature organizations, including Google, Looker, Synchrony Financial and Deloitte. In her new role, Gordon leads the strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of HR and culture at Issuu.

Kevin Raheja Headshot (PRNewswire)

Kevin Raheja , Vice President of Business Development Sales

Raheja has centered his 13 year career in the tech industry building, managing and growing strategic partnerships. Prior to joining Issuu, his area of expertise included business development, Platform strategy and corporate development for HubSpot, Typeform and Groupon. At Issuu, Raheja will focus his efforts on accelerating partnerships across the content economy and working with other SaaS partners in the martech ecosystem. He will also focus on driving enterprise sales for opportunities across key verticals like real estate, non-profits, and education.

Alessandra Andrenacci Headshot (PRNewswire)

Alessandra Andrenacci , Vice President of Growth Partnerships

Andrenacci brings her ten-year career experience from both large corporations like Dropbox and product lead growth startups like DocSend. As a former product partnerships and operations expert, she has a vast knowledge of how to successfully build and scale revenue driving partnership programs. In her new role, Andrenacci will develop global partnerships and drive partner-led international expansions, helping to better serve agencies and service providers that use Issuu for their clients.

"The most important aspect of a company is the people," said Joe Hyrkin, chief executive officer at Issuu. "Our People team works closely with leaders across the company to help build great teams, define our culture and develop our employees to become the next generation of leaders. Tia's experience will help us continue to attract the best talent around the world to fuel our growth." Joe continued, "Kevin and Alessandra are exactly the kind of people we look for: experienced, capable, enthusiastic and deeply committed to generating fresh thinking and new business opportunities. We are very excited to welcome them to the team."

About Issuu

With 50+ million publications hosted and 2+ billion monthly page views, Issuu is the largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform in the world. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform designs from static files into marketing assets for every distribution channel - including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more.

Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. with offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com .

Issuu Logo (PRNewsfoto/Issuu) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Issuu