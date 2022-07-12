Illusionist Alex Ramon Opens Exclusive Show in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning illusionist Alex Ramon just had the opening night of his exclusive new show on July 9, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency in Incline Village, Nevada. This popular performer, alongside MJ his Magic Doxie, has notably fooled Penn & Teller and is a regular on The CW's Masters of Illusion. Making his debut on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, Alex's new show "Wonders" is the perfect fit for guests looking for a unique entertainment experience to their weekend schedule.

There are few places in the world to see world-class sleight-of-hand magic, even fewer that offer it in an intimate setting. The World Famous Hollywood Magic Castle, Chamber Magic in NYC, and now add the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. Alex Ramon's "Wonders" is set to amaze in an exclusive magic show only performing on Saturday nights at Tahoe's most spectacular resort.

Ramon has incorporated many of his illusions in and around the alpine paradise backdrop. He recently performed " Cold Shock ," where he streamed the entire event live. Echoing Harry Houdini's spectacular escapes, Alex Ramon captured his audience with this riveting experience and, to date, is one of the most talked-about events in recent Tahoe history. For this daring illusion, Alex wore a 100lb weighted vest locked and chained to his chest before he was dropped into a vertical tank of ice water. This tank of water was a frigid 39 degrees Fahrenheit. While holding his breath, he picked three locks and released the vest. Alex rushed to the surface for that fated breath of air in just over 2 minutes without a moment to spare. The live streaming event garnished over 10,000 views for this death-defying feat and highlighted his months of training in the cold waters of Lake Tahoe.

Famous for his modern, engaging approach to showmanship, Alex Ramon continues to develop new illusions that amaze and captivate his audience. Fans can experience his sensational talent on television, online, or if they are lucky enough to see him in person at this exclusive 30-seat theater at the Hyatt Regency. Audience members can secure tickets directly on his website at Alex Ramon Magic . For those unable to make it to the Hyatt Regency nestled in the Sierra Mountains, Alex Ramon has a nightly show at the newly reopened Cabaret at Harvey's Casino in South Lake Tahoe. The Cabaret at Harvey's is now home to Master Illusionist Alex Ramon.

