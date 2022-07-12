Goodness Gracious and A Time to Heal Team Up to Bring Human Grade Dog Food to Veterinarians

Partnership provides doctors a foundation to heal a wide array of canine conditions

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. and SHELBURNE, Vt., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Licensed human food manufacturer, Goodness Gracious, announced a strategic partnership today with A Time to Heal that will distribute their human grade canine diets to veterinarians across the United States beginning July 12, 2022.

Goodness Gracious Human-Grade for Pets (PRNewswire)

Underscoring the companies' mutual commitment to superior nutritional and quality standards, the partnership brings Goodness Gracious' gently cooked, 100% whole food, complete and balanced dog foods to A Time to Heal's community of integrative licensed veterinarians. Goodness Gracious' high protein, moderate fat, and low starch diets are crafted in small batches following current Good Manufacturing Practices - the same exacting quality standards as human food.

"Goodness Gracious is committed to exceptional nutrition, ethical sourcing, a greener planet, and a diverse workplace," says Amy Renz, Goodness Gracious CEO. "We are honored to be partnered with A Time to Heal and their veterinary community. Having our recipes embraced by integrative veterinarians as the gold standard and seeing first-hand the health improvements these species appropriate formulations make energizes us. Our ingredients include ethically-sourced proteins, anti-inflammatory non-GMO vegetables, and heathy fats to achieve diets with low glycemic loads, good Omega-3 fatty acid balances, reduced sodium levels, and antioxidant richness," said Renz.

Goodness Gracious formulations are the result of a collaborative process between the company and Nathan Heilman, DVM, CVT, CVSMT of Qi Veterinary Clinic. The diets are refinements of the practice's recipes, which have optimized the health of hundreds of patients over the last 15 years, according to Dr. Heilman.

"Practicing holistic medicine without excellent nutrition in place is like sailing into a strong headwind. By distributing Goodness Gracious' human grade dog food to veterinarians, we are providing doctors a foundation upon which to heal and prevent a wide array of canine disorders," said Thérèse Fafard, CEO of A Time to Heal.

Since their founding, A Time to Heal has provided veterinarians a comprehensive toolkit of herbal formulas, medical supplies, and AHVMA and CIVT-affiliated educational offerings to help them treat patients. This community views food as medicine and Goodness Gracious' offering as a powerful complement. The ingredient quality and nutrient ratios in the recipes align with what the company considers optimal nutrition for dogs, according to Dr. Heilman, co-owner and consulting veterinarian to A Time To Heal.

To reduce carbon emissions and waste, Goodness Gracious is drop shipping their frozen food direct to veterinarians and their clients in compostable hay-insulated boxes.

For more information, visit atimetohealherbs.com or goodnessgraciousco.com .

About Goodness Gracious

Goodness Gracious is as much a company as it is a spirit. Their mission is to provide human grade, nutritionally superior, whole food diets and treats for pets in a way that improves our connection to the planet and each other. Goodness Gracious operates their own manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. They are woman-owned, diversely-teamed and donate 51% of their profits to animal charities. Their products include a line of gently cooked dog food, single-ingredient jerky and chews, gluten free biscuits, training treats and food toppers for dogs; plus single protein cat treats.

About A Time To Heal

A Time to Heal sells acupuncture supplies and herbal granules and extracts to licensed veterinarians in the US. They are the exclusive US distributor of Natural Path Herbs.

