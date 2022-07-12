Cardinality Announces Creation of Strategic Advisory Board

Esteemed group of industry leaders contribute vast expertise to assist in guiding the company to fulfill its ambitious vision for citizen services

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai , a cloud, software as a service (SaaS) solutions provider helping government agencies achieve better outcomes through data-driven automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and built-for-purpose solutions, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board to help guide the company as it continues to realize rapid growth. The multidisciplinary team also demonstrates Cardinality's commitment to provide targeted and improved outcomes to progressive state agencies, and the citizens they serve. With strategic guidance from an accomplished board, Cardinality steps closer to achieving its vision of impacting one billion people globally by 2024.

Cardinality was named a GovTech100 company by Government Technology magazine three consecutive years. The company serves 10M+ US constituents by providing ready-built SaaS solutions for state and local government agencies.

Thiag Loganathan, Cardinality's Co-founder and CEO shared, "Our Board of Advisors bring unique experiences and an extensive track record of helping guide and grow successful companies, which positions them to support our overarching goal to impact a billion lives. I am pleased to welcome such a strong group of exceptional achievers to Cardinality and look forward to their strategic direction towards product roadmap and accelerating citizen outcomes using our AI solutions."

Earlier this year, Greg Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Capital Partners, joined the Cardinality Board of Directors as an investor and strategic advisor. "The development of the new Strategic Advisory Board will be a game changer for Cardinality and its customers. This team of senior advisors will provide diverse perspectives, mentorship, and focused input as the company continues to grow and scale to improve outcomes for government clients and the citizens they serve," Baroni shared.

The company announced the following new members of the Strategic Advisory Board:

Manish Agarwal , Technology Executive, Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur , Technology Executive, Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur

John H.M. Bozeman , Co-Founder, Fralick Bozeman Public Affairs, Former Chief Legislative Advisor to Governor Perdue, State of Georgia , Co-Founder, Fralick Bozeman Public Affairs, Former Chief Legislative Advisor to Governor Perdue,

Lauren Fralick , Co-Founder, Fralick Bozeman Public Affairs Co-Founder, Fralick Bozeman Public Affairs

Sam Malhotra , Former Secretary of the Department of Human Services and Chief of Staff to Governor Hogan, State of Maryland , and CEO, Subsystems Technologies, , Former Secretary of the Department of Human Services and Chief of Staff to Governor Hogan,, and CEO, Subsystems Technologies,

Adam McNair , President and COO, Highlight Technologies, Seasoned Federal Government Executive , President and COO, Highlight Technologies, Seasoned Federal Government Executive

Gagan Singh , Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Ascension, Technology and Data Leader, Healthcare , Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Ascension, Technology and Data Leader, Healthcare

Cayetano (Tony) Thornton , Founder and CEO, Just One Technology , Former CIO, United States Navy (Retired), Defense Health Agency, Military Health Systems Founder and CEO,, Former CIO, United States Navy (Retired), Defense Health Agency, Military Health Systems

Kris Wadia , Growth Strategy Leader, Former Senior Leader, Quintiles and Accenture , Growth Strategy Leader, Former Senior Leader, Quintiles and Accenture

Appendix: Background Notes

Background notes on the Strategic Advisory Board Members are attached as an appendix to this release.

Manish Agarwal is an entrepreneurial, client-focused leader with proven ability to inspire excellence, establish vision, lead growth, solve problems, and operate globally. His nearly 30 years of experience has included senior executive roles with Maximus, Attain, Unisys, and KPMG. Agarwal's areas of expertise include leadership, business and information technology strategy and execution, growth of top and bottom lines, turnaround, executing change and transformation, as well as strategic positioning and go-to-market approach.

John H.M. Bozeman has spent over 25 years providing guidance to companies that do business with states, including Georgia. Most recently, Bozeman co-founded Roll Call Public Affairs Consultants and Fralick Bozeman Public Affairs – firms designed to bring innovation, positive disruption, and best in class service to the public affairs market. Bozeman had the honor of serving former Governor Sonny Perdue, State of Georgia, as his Chief Legislative Advisor.

Lauren Fralick has over 15 years of lobbying experience in Georgia. Fralick is a co-founder of Roll Call Public Affairs Consultants LLC and Fralick Bozeman Public Affairs, LLC – firms designed to bring innovation, positive disruption and best in class service to the public affairs market. Prior to this, Lauren was a partner for seven years at a large lobbying firm serving clients of multiple industry sectors in Georgia. Before that, she served as the Vice President of Government Affairs for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, for nearly eight years. Fralick serves on the Board of the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement.

Sam Malhotra was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan, State of Maryland, as a Cabinet Secretary to run the Department of Human Services in November 2014 and then served as Governor Hogans' Chief of Staff until September 2017. Previous to these roles, he was the Founder and CEO of Subsystem Technologies, a leading provider of engineering and technology solutions to the government. Sam's deep business management acumen and three decades of extensive experience in providing Professional Services in Information Technology and Information Security to the Federal Government will enable Cardinality to improve the experience of citizens and government agencies.

Adam McNair has devoted his career to furthering the missions of the Federal government and helping co-workers advance and thrive. Over the past 20 years, Adam has worked as a federal employee or industry partner at nearly every cabinet level agency. Drawing on that experience, he serves as Highlight's Chief Operating Officer to oversee all aspects of service delivery, account management, and employee engagement. Adam's extensive Federal Government experience enables Cardinality to understand the mission of government, improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions.

Gagan Singh brings broad experience in leading strategic planning, developing roadmaps, and delivering enterprise solutions through emerging technologies and making data driven decisions. With more than 20 years of experience leading large healthcare and insurance companies on data strategy and enterprise architecture journeys, Gagan's guidance will enable Cardinality to further mature and enhance its solution and platform offerings.

Cayetano (Tony) Thornton is the Founder and CEO of Just One Technology. Tony spent the past 30 rewarding years of active service in the United States Navy as a Naval Officer in the Medical Service Corps. A seasoned executive in Military Medicine, Tony served as the Chief Information Officer at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), where he was responsible for the oversight and strategic delivery of health information technology and informatics for the United States Navy Health enterprise. Tony's technology expertise in government health systems will help drive the growth of Cardinality's innovative artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS solutions.

Kris Wadia is a growth strategy leader with a proven track record of successful business launches, revenue acceleration, and transformation at speed and scale. At Accenture and Quintiles, Kris founded and grew the Global Delivery Network (GDN) of digital technologists to record scale. At Cardinality, Kris supports the co-founders with strategic interventions in revenue generation and human capital management to bolster the Company's mission and create high value amongst stakeholders.

About Cardinality

Cardinality is a cloud, SaaS solutions provider helping government agencies achieve better outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions. Founded in 2017 by four entrepreneurs and a team of data specialists, the company has one goal: impact a billion lives. And it's already on its way—Cardinality solutions are being used by multiple agencies in the states of Indiana and Maryland. The company's suite of solutions was built specifically for workforce, health, and human services leveraging modern AI Case Management, CRM, ERP, RedBird AI, and Low-Code platform, so that agencies can modernize existing systems up to 50% faster than other low-code platforms and 200% faster than custom or unproven solutions.

Cardinality has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and as the SaaSBOOMi vertical SaaS startup of 2020. For more information, please visit www.cardinality.ai .

Media Contact

Erin Yeazell

513-560-5560

erin@cardinality.ai

