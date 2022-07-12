BBG APPOINTS INDUSTRY LEADER JAMES GRABER TO LEAD ALTERNATIVE PRACTICE GROUPS

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, the nation's largest independent commercial real estate services firm, today announced that it appointed James Graber, MAI, as Executive Manager Director. Mr. Graber will lead BBG's Alternative Practice Groups consisting of seniors housing, healthcare, hospitality, self-storage markets, and manufactured housing communities.

In his new role, Mr. Graber, who will be based at the firm's Dallas headquarters, will be responsible for overseeing and expanding these real estate groups.

Throughout his career as a valuation professional, Mr. Graber has completed numerous assignments throughout the United States and abroad for more than a decade, primarily specializing in seniors housing and healthcare properties.

Mr. Graber's expertise includes third-party appraisals, fair market value, fair market rent and feasibility analyses, purchase price allocations, and market studies. His clients included lenders, health systems, physician groups, investment firms, banks, development and operating companies, insurance companies, private equity firms, pension funds and REITS.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Graber served as Managing Director at CBRE, where he led a team that focused solely on valuation and advisory services for seniors housing assets including active adult, independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and continuing care retirement communities. His team also provided services for acute- and post-care hospitals, surgery centers, psychiatric hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities and other healthcare properties.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on Mr. Graber's appointment: "We are excited that James will be leading and building out our Alternative Practice Groups, which offer a tremendous opportunity to further drive our leadership in these high-growth markets. James' in-depth industry expertise, a strong track record in building and managing teams, and the ability to think strategically will prove invaluable in providing these services to our growing client base."

Mr. Graber commented on his new position: "I am thrilled to join BBG, a well-respected and innovative brand that has drawn some of the best and brightest professionals in this business. I look forward to providing exceptional client outcomes in these markets and helping BBG further expand its outstanding reputation and presence in commercial real estate."

About BBG

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

