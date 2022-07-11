Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2022

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --—Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.9 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.4 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.6 billion, distributions of $649 million and net outflows of $210 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
5/31/2022
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
6/30/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$21,611
($30)
($1,446)
$ -
$20,135
Japan Subadvisory
9,491
107
(582)
(77)
8,939
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,985
(81)
(472)
-
5,432
Total Institutional Accounts
37,087
(4)
(2,500)
(77)
34,506
Open-end Funds
44,788
(206)
(2,478)
(521)
41,583
Closed-end Funds
12,424
-
(600)
(51)
11,773
Total AUM
$94,299
($210)
($5,578)
($649)
$87,862
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
