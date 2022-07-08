Duravent becomes Duravent Group™, invests $1 million in newly launched Grand Rapids Innovation Center as it aims for leadership in the HVAC and climate technology sectors

New facility will serve as an engineering and staffing center of excellence for the Duravent Group as the company continues its growth trajectory with revenue exceeding $500 million annually.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duravent Group, a global leader in HVAC technology systems and solutions, launched its 22,000 sq-ft Grand Rapids Innovation Center today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event featured a tour of the center's design and prototype labs, airflow testing suites, its state-of-the-art office layout and robust printing capabilities. U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-MI, spoke at the event, which was attended by community, state leaders and excited company employees.

"Duravent is committed to a strong presence in Michigan as demonstrated by our new innovation center in Grand Rapids, and an expanding headquarters in downtown Detroit," said Simon A. Davis, president and CEO of the Duravent Group. "Our ability to innovate, lead and grow in the HVAC and emerging climate technology categories is largely the result of leveraging the deep engineering talent Michigan has to offer."

Since 2017, the leadership team has led the organization through several strategic activities, including the acquisition of 100-year-old Hart & Cooley in 2021, which tripled the size of the company. Today, Duravent has 2,400 employees and $500 million+ in annual revenue.

As part of the Grand Rapids Innovation Center launch, Davis and his team unveiled a new company identity – the Duravent Group – with the goal of unifying the company's culture and its family of established and respected brands, which include the following industry leading nameplates:

Duravent™

Hart & Cooley®

Selkirk®

AirMate®

Amerivent®

Ampco®

Heatfab®

Lima®

Milcor®

PortalsPlus™

RPS™

Security Chimneys®

Ward®

"The Duravent Group is one team and one company focused on flexibility in manufacturing and distribution while responding quickly and efficiently to customers' needs. I'm proud of our team culture that embraces innovation and change while always putting our customers first," Simon said.

About the Duravent Group

The Duravent Group is a recognized global technology leader in the HVAC industry, and first-to-market with innovations in venting systems. Founded in 1956, this $500 million-plus company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and has 15 locations across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Duravent leads with best-in-class design and manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support. The company ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering.

Duravent acquired Grand Rapids-based Hart & Cooley in 2021. A leader in the HVAC industry since 1901, the Hart & Cooley acquisition brings a legacy of quality and service, robust manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a suite of trusted brands into the Duravent family. As a combined company, Duravent is uniquely positioned as the next-generation leader in the interior climate technology industry. Learn more at duraventgroup.com.

