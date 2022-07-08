"BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE" MAKES WORLD DEBUT IN BOSTON

Now Open at Boston's SoWa Power Station: New Immersive Experience Developed in Partnership with the National Geographic Society Celebrates the Centennial of King Tut's Discovery and the Wonders of Egypt

BOSTON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, opens today at SoWa Power Station for a limited run. Bringing the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt to Boston from the exclusive archives of the National Geographic Society, the anticipated exhibition invites visitors into the golden king's world like never before.

As guests enter Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, they will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut's burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality. They will relive one of the greatest discoveries of all time – the king's tomb with all his treasures waiting inside, reclaimed from the desert sand after 3,000 years. With nine galleries to explore on a multi-sensory, multimedia journey, guests will wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world. Tickets are available at www.beyondkingtut.com.

Beyond King Tut has aligned with The American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE), whose mission is to study and safeguard Egypt's cultural heritage.

"For 100 years, the world has been fascinated by the story of the Boy King. The contents of his tomb, which come to life in this experience, have advanced the fields of archeology and Egyptology unlike any other discovery. We are proud to partner with the National Geographic Society on this rich experience and hope it will spark curiosity for the next generation," said Dr. Louise Bertini, Executive Director, The American Research Center in Egypt.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, in partnership with the National Geographic Society, is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences, including the creative team behind the King Tut artifact exhibitions that attracted millions of visitors around the world.

"It was such an honor to tour King Tut's treasures around the world, but those objects have returned to Egypt forever. Beyond King Tut brings together some of that same team along with the all-stars of immersive art to present one of the world's most fascinating stories in a whole new way, with no boundaries! Guests will get to experience the splendor of Egypt all around them and voyage with us to the Ancient Egyptian afterlife," said Beyond King Tut creative producer Mark Lach.

Paquin Entertainment Group's exhibition portfolio includes the acclaimed Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet exhibitions that have attracted more than 3 million visitors around the world. Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio developed the exhibition grand finale, a breathtaking journey through the ancient Egyptian underworld.

TICKETS & HOTEL PACKAGES

Tickets are timed and dated, and advance purchase is strongly encouraged with peak dates and times already selling out (now through Oct. 2). Prices start at $32.50 for adults and $22.50 for children ages 5-15 (plus ticketing fees). Package rates for families, seniors (on Tuesdays), military and groups are available, as well as VIP Tickets, which include a flex ticket for anytime entry, merchandise and entry to the award-winning "Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb" VR companion experience voiced by lauded English actor Hugh Bonneville.

Experience Ancient Egypt in Boston this summer: Custom exhibition-inspired activities, accommodations, shopping, spa treatments, and food and beverage will be available across the city all summer long. Opportunities to build on your visit to "Beyond King Tut" are listed here.

Hotel packages are available at 12 Boston-area hotels: https://beyondkingtuthotels.com/

Tickets & Info: www.beyondkingtut.com

Booking will soon be available for Thursday Lates, a weekly unique opportunity to experience the exhibition along with an evening of food, drink and music throughout summer.

About ARCE

Founded in 1948, ARCE is a private, nonprofit organization composed of educational and cultural institutions, professional scholars, and private individuals. Through grants, fieldwork and field schools, ARCE's partnership with Egyptians contributes to the shared goal of cultural heritage preservation. Over the years, ARCE's strong relationship with the Ministry of Antiquities (MOA) (formerly the Supreme Council of Antiquities) has ensured the success of our work together. ARCE's mission is to support research on all aspects of Egyptian history and culture; to protect, preserve and promote Egyptian cultural heritage; and to strengthen American-Egyptian cultural collaboration.

About Immersive Experiences

With a mission to create pioneering and unforgettable experiences for audiences through the power of immersive storytelling, Immersive Experiences is harnessing the expertise of cultural events industry veterans to lead the evolution of immersive cultural content including Beyond King Tut in 2022.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, Nashville and San Diego. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com .

