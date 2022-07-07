Surfside Announces General Availability of Cannabis Advertising Platform in Canada

Canada-based dispensaries and brands can now use Surfside's leading cannabis advertising platform to grow their business

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside Solutions Inc. ("Surfside"), an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, today announced the general availability of the Surfside Platform to Canadian dispensaries and brands. By combining the power of a customer data platform (CDP) and a demand side platform (DSP), Surfside provides an all-in-one solution for cannabis businesses looking to activate customer data by advertising to new and existing customers across websites and mobile apps.

Surfside is an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates 1st party data across all customer touchpoints, allowing advertisers the ability to better understand, target and measure how to influence current and future customers. They are the only cannabis-focused customer data platform (CDP) with a complete view and opinion on the cannabis consumer, enabling Surfside customers to find and attract qualified consumers through monetization of their online and in-store audiences. (PRNewsfoto/Surfside Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Surfside has been a great advertising partner for our business," says Will Alexander, head of marketing at Burb, a British Columbia-based dispensary chain and cannabis brand. "By giving us the ability to advertise to local cannabis consumers with digital ads and track the results for both ecommerce and in-store sales, Surfside helps make sure that every ad dollar we spend is helping us grow."

With the Surfside Platform, cannabis businesses can:

Advertise to cannabis consumers across 1M+ websites and mobile apps.

Reach custom and lookalike audiences based on 25K+ behavioral attributes.

Track in-store and ecommerce results from ad campaigns in a powerful performance dashboard.

"We have been building our presence and capabilities in Canada through a series of partnerships and campaigns over the last twelve months and we can't wait to start helping more Canadian clients grow as we invest more heavily into this important market," says Travis Scadron, VP of Business Development at Surfside.

For businesses looking for more information about Surfside's cannabis advertising solutions, email hello@surfside.io

ABOUT SURFSIDE

Surfside is an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, allowing advertisers the ability to better understand, target, and measure how to influence current and future customers. Powered by the only cannabis-focused customer data platform (CDP) with a complete view and opinion on the cannabis consumer, Surfside enables cannabis businesses to find and attract qualified consumers through the monetization of their online and in-store audiences.

Media Contact:

Scott Cianciulli

The Plunkett Group

(212) 739-6753

scott@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE Surfside Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.surfside.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surfside Solutions Inc.