Yesway's Momentum Continues with the Opening of New Allsup's Stores in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, announced today the opening of its newest Allsup's-branded stores in Breckenridge, Canyon, and Robert Lee, Texas. These most recent new-to-industry and relocated stores further expand the Yesway portfolio to 406 stores in total.

Headquarterd in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 403 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup’s Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com (PRNewsfoto/Yesway) (PRNewswire)

The latest new-to-market stores, at 5240 4th Avenue in Canyon, Texas and 820 Commerce Street in Robert Lee, Texas, along with the new Breckenridge, Texas Allsup's store now located at 2817 West Walker, each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, have 24 fueling positions, with high-speed diesel fueling lanes also available at the Breckenridge and Canyon locations. These represent the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is bringing to market. All are open 24 hours per day and customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup's world-famous burritos, a full array of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup's bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.

"Our loyal customers in Texas have shared with us how excited they are that our new, large- format stores have come to their communities," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "The velocity at which our team has been working to bring these new stores to market is truly inspiring."

These follow the previously announced openings of new Allsup's stores in Mineral Wells, Texas, and both Alamogordo and Artesia, New Mexico, as well as numerous Grand Opening celebrations of new Allsup's stores located in Azle, Bangs, Decatur, Friona, Hereford, Tuscola, and Wall, Texas this year.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

About Yesway – Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms, and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway was named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #21 on the "2022 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 406 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

