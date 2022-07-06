Pacific Science Center Reopens its Doors to the Public Today

New exhibits open and longtime favorite experiences return

SEATTLE ⁠, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) today announced it will reopen many of its signature experiences to the public on Wednesday, July 6. PacSci will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer season. Tickets are available for purchase online and on site.

(PRNewsfoto/Pacific Science Center) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to PacSci for brand new experiences as well as familiar ones that our community knows and loves," said PacSci CEO Will Daugherty. "We are proud of the ways we were able to serve the community over the past two years and look forward to igniting curiosity with our in-person experiences again."

Both longtime and new fans of PacSci will enjoy exploring the Tropical Butterfly House with over 1,000 colorful butterflies and plants from around the world; traveling to far-away galaxies in the live and immersive Planetarium; hands-on experimenting, building, and inventing in the Tinker Tank Makerspace; and journeying through time in the Dinosaurs exhibit. The Live Science Stage, Waterworks and Courtyard with its fountains and reflecting pools are also reopen to the public.

Experiences include new and updated Augmented Reality exhibits as well as the new maze Water's Extreme Journey, which takes visitors on an exciting and important adventure quest for clean water. Visitors will have a chance to experience the life of a water drop, exploring first-hand the science behind the water cycle, and discovering how our daily decisions impact local wildlife and ecosystems.

PacSci is also home to the world's largest dedicated Laser Dome, with live laser artists that adapt shows in real time based on the crowd's reaction. For the first time ever, daytime Laser Dome shows will now also be included as part of general admission.

Additionally, PacSci houses two IMAX theaters, where moviegoers can watch blockbusters as well as documentaries on the most advanced digital projection systems, designed specifically for giant IMAX screens. Films come to life on the 60 feet high (that's six stories!) and 80 feet wide screen; The Boeing IMAX screen at PacSci is the biggest IMAX screen in the Pacific Northwest.

PacSci is also launching a new membership program. Stay tuned to the PacSci website for updates.

The past two years have been a time of remarkable growth for PacSci. In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, doors closed in March 2020. During that time, PacSci remained committed to igniting curiosity and providing informal science education to the community. PacSci continued to prioritize opportunities for youth to engage in STEM exploration at home by creating a free digital catalogue of programming, offering virtual summer camps, launching virtual field trips, and more. After the site reopens, PacSci will continue to offer this comprehensive digital programming to meet students' needs wherever they are.

More details about PacSci's reopening can be found below and on the PacSci website, including entrance, parking, and accessibility information. Click here for more images.

Summer Opening Hours

Daily

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Last admission at 4 p.m.)

Ticket Prices

All general admission tickets are available for sale on site and online, with a 20% discount offered for advance purchase. Both Planetarium shows and daytime Laser Dome shows are included as part of general admission.

Adult (18-64) $27.95 Senior (Ages 65+) $25.95 Youth (Age 3-17) $19.95 Toddler (Under 3) Free

COVID-19 Policy

Masks and proof of vaccination are not required for entry.

About Pacific Science Center

Pacific Science Center is an independent, not-for-profit institution in Seattle and has been a gateway to access science education and innovation for nearly 60 years. The institution's mission is to ignite curiosity in every child and fuel a passion for discovery, experimentation, and critical thinking in all of us. Prior to COVID-19, Pacific Science Center's award-winning, interactive programs reached nearly 1 million people each year – in their communities across the state of Washington, classrooms, and on the Seattle Center campus and at Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center in Bellevue. Throughout the pandemic, Pacific Science Center has continued to serve the community and ignite curiosity from everywhere through digital and virtual programming. Visit the PacSci website to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacific Science Center