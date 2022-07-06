Jeff Wyler Automotive Family Introduces, WylerComplete, a First in-Market and Online Car Buying Platform from a Locally Owned Cincinnati Dealership

Consumers can purchase a vehicle 100% online with WylerComplete in less than 15 minutes

Wyler offers support for car buyers before, during and after the sale

First locally owned dealership to offer a fully digital car buying experience

CINCINNATI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Wyler Automotive Family announced the launch of WylerComplete, a 100% online car buying experience for pre-owned vehicles. WylerComplete allows customers to go through the entire car buying process online—from the initial search and financing to remote signing and scheduling delivery—in less than 15 minutes.

WylerComplete logo (PRNewswire)

"Unlike some of the other online car buying sites, Wyler is locally owned and has been doing business in the Cincinnati market since 1973," said David Wyler, President, at Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. "With the launch of Wyler Complete we can expand our reach in the market and offer the convenience of a fully online shopping experience with the benefit of being able to call our highly knowledgeable sales team or come into our dealership at any point along the way. At Wyler, we are always here for our customers before, during and after the purchase of their vehicle to make sure they are completely satisfied."

Wyler Complete shoppers can look forward to the following benefits:

Wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles

Transparent pricing

Scheduled delivery

Opportunities with Kelley Blue Book® Instant Cash Offer (ICO)

Aftermarket product and insurance offerings specific to each customer

Safe and secure deal completion, signing of paperwork and online payments

WylerComplete leverages Cox Automotive's state-of-the-art Esntial Commerce™ technology, which guides consumers through the online car buying process faster and more seamlessly than any other platform. AI-powered shopping features and patent-pending finance automation enable buyers to see personalized payments on vehicles in Wyler's inventory and shop by make, model, price, and monthly budget.

Jeff Wyler Automotive Family's new, fully online car buying experience serving the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana market can be found at wylercomplete.com.

About Jeff Wyler Automotive Family

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family operates 23 dealerships in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. In business since 1973, they rank in the top 40 of over 17,000 franchised dealerships for annual sales.

About Esntial Commerce™

Esntial Commerce is the industry's first white-label ecommerce solution that provides a fully automated and online ecommerce consumer car buying experience while transforming the traditional retailer deal process. Only Cox Automotive, with Esntial Commerce and its full suite of digital retailing, inventory, and merchandising tools, can help deliver on the promise of auto retail success with any consumer, on any deal, from anywhere.

