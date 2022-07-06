Fox Pest Control Ranks #13 on Annual List of Top 100 Pest Control Companies

Family-owned business jumps from #15 to #13 on PCT Magazine's Top 100 List, revenue up 36 percent compared to 2020

LOGAN, Utah, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control , a superior provider for pest control remediation and prevention services, has ranked #13 on Pest Control Technology (PCT) Magazine's list of Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2022 , awarding the company a third consecutive year in the Top 20.

"PCT's Top 100 List recognizes the bottom line of business. At Fox that number tells a bigger story than just money."

PCT's Top 100 List is an annual listing of the largest 100 companies in the pest control industry based on the previous year's revenues. In 2021, Fox Pest Control brought in more than $94 million dollars in revenue, a 36 percent increase over the previous year's revenue of $69 million.

"The Top 100 List recognizes the bottom line of business. At Fox that number tells a bigger story than just money," shared Mike Romney, Fox Pest Control co-founder and co-CEO. "Our revenue and impressive year-over-year growth is a testament to the hard work and steadfast commitment of our team to unparalleled service; it reinforces that our customers trust us to keep them safe and pest free; and, most importantly, it signifies that our growth is a result of a strong foundation from doing business the right way."

In total, the pest control companies that made this year's Top 100 List earned total revenues of more than $9.9 billion in 2021, a significant increase compared to the $8.8 billion garnered in 2020.

"The pest control industry is experiencing explosive growth right now. Homeowners are spending more time in their home due to the pandemic, resulting in an increase in customers and service requests across the industry. Additionally, we've seen a lot of people move from apartments into homes during this time as well. To protect their investment, it's clear that new homeowners are making pest control a top priority," explained Bryant White, co-founder and co-CEO of Fox Pest Control.

Headquartered in Logan, Utah, Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 branches in 13 states and has helped more than 160,000 homeowners keep their homes pest free. The company, which currently employs more than 750, is looking to immediately hire more than 100 individuals to support customer service and sales departments. Details on job openings and information on how to apply are posted on Fox Pest Control's career page .

About Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 branches in 13 states, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners and businesses. The company ranked #13 on Pest Control Technology's Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2022 and #1807 on the 40th annual Inc. 5000 List. Learn more about Fox Pest Control at fox-pest.com .

