Electrify Expo, North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival Charges into Seattle with World's Leading Electric Vehicle Brands July 23 and 24

-North America's premier electric vehicle festival rolls into Pacific Northwest for the first time

-Consumers test ride, drive, and demo products in 1 million sq. feet of outdoor space in Seattle near Husky Stadium

-E-curious consumers expected to engage in 75,000+ demo rides in 2022

-World's leading brands in electric cars, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards + more

SEATTLE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, ( https://www.electrifyexpo.com/ ) North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, is bringing thrill-based experiences to the Emerald City, with the latest in electric cars, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards as well as electric snow and water vehicles. Following exponential growth at its first stop in Long Beach, CA, the festival is bringing fun and excitement to the Pacific Northwest. As the premier destination for electric mobility, the festival offers demos, test rides, EV street drives, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and even surfboards from the world's leading electric brands.

Electrify Expo: July 23 & 24, 2022, University of Washington - E LOT (Near Husky Stadium)

Located above Union Bay on Lake Washington, the expo will take over one million square feet of the "E Lot" near Husky Stadium. Consumers can meet with the world's leading e-mobility brands, and learn about the latest EVs ready for demo, charging solutions, and the advantages of micromobility as part of Seattle city life.

Electric vehicles from BMW, Kia, Lexus (display only), Volkswagen, Polestar, Toyota, Volvo, Arcimoto & Harley-Davidson's Livewire will be on display and available to demo ride on the roads around Husky Stadium. A closed course for e-bikes and e-scooters will feature SUPER73, Specialized, Giant, Aventon, NIU, GoTrax, and more. Surf, skate, snow, and sea-faring products will be on hand as well. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone for Seattle's young ones to come out and try kid-sized electric mobility.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, July 23 and 24 TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day WHERE: University of Washington - E LOT (Near Husky Stadium)

Montlake Blvd NE & Wahkiakum Rd - Google Maps

Seattle, WA 98195 TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/seattle

"The industry is experiencing a major expansion of all types of electric vehicles but the fact remains that consumers want to 'try before they buy.' Electrify Expo answers that need by offering hundreds of exhibitors and demo space to experience the best e-mobility products in the world in a fun, family-friendly, festival environment." said BJ Birtwell, Founder & Executive Producer of Electrify Expo. "With gas prices at extremely high levels and state mandates for lower carbon emissions, there is no better way for consumers to educate and immerse themselves in electrified solutions than an afternoon at Electrify Expo."

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

