Edward Jones Financial Advisors Rate Firm Highest in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power

ST. LOUIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th time, financial services firm Edward Jones has been ranked highest in the employee advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction StudySM.

Edward Jones. (PRNewsFoto/Edward Jones) (PRNewsfoto/Edward Jones) (PRNewswire)

Based on responses from Edward Jones financial advisors, the firm earned an overall score of 876 points out of 1,000. This compared to the average score of 745 among the seven employee advisor firms.

"Our firm is built on relationships and we invest deeply in them," said Ken Cella, head of Branch Development at Edward Jones. "Our nearly 19,000 financial advisors are human-centered in their approach and in more communities than anyone in our industry. These unique differentiators enable them to serve, guided by our purpose, values and mindsets that are the hallmarks of our first century in business. As our stakeholders change in unprecedented ways: what they need, what they value, and what it will take to help them achieve financially what is most important. We'll continue to offer our financial advisors flexibility, choice and support to serve their clients and their communities."

Celebrating its Centennial in 2022, Edward Jones is accelerating its journey and aspiration to deliver human-centered complete wealth management to its current and future clients. The firm is looking to advance its purpose to make a greater impact by providing personalized experiences, guidance and tools designed to help more people achieve financially what is most important to them.

Between January and May 2022, the J.D. Power survey asked financial advisors to rate their firms in terms of leadership and culture, products and marketing, professional development, operational support, technology, and compensation. In addition to ranking No. 1 overall, Edward Jones ranked No. 1 in professional development and compensation

Edward Jones has been the top performer among employee advisor firms in 13 J.D. Power financial advisor satisfaction studies, which were completed in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012-2015, 2017-2022.

The 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study of employee advisors' satisfaction, announced July 6, 2022, is distributed among those who are employed by an investment services firm. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

"Edward Jones' ongoing success in delivering a best-in-class experience for financial advisors in all kinds of market and economic conditions reflects an unwavering commitment to investing in the advisor as central to the success of both the firm and the client," said Mike Foy, Senior Director of Wealth Intelligence at J.D. Power.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edward Jones