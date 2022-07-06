Copper Financial Named 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards Finalist

Copper Financial Recognized for Wealth Management 360 Portal, Providing Credit Union Members Seamless Access to Multiple Accounts with Single Sign-On Capability

LENEXA, Kan., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Financial today announced it was named a finalist in the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for its Wealth Management 360 Portal. The firm, which is the only broker-dealer offering credit unions an interface where members can view their holistic financial picture in their online banking portal, was nominated among other leaders in the Broker-Dealers (fewer than 1,000 advisors) Technology category.

Copper Financial's Wealth Management 360 Portal is a new technology developed to streamline credit union members' access to their financial data. It provides a modernized member experience by eliminating the hassle of logging into separate systems to view banking and investment accounts. The Wealth Management 360 portal operates a proprietary technology stack that uses single sign-on technology to allow members to view their banking and investment accounts in a credit union's online banking system. This helps increase member satisfaction, leading to more referrals and greater investment volume—and ultimately driving member engagement to enhance the experience that puts members on a path to thrive.

"Through our proprietary, customizable technology, Copper Financial is revolutionizing the way credit union members interact with their online banking, and positioning credit unions as the main financial hub for their members," said Justin Steitz, Chief Operating Officer of Copper Financial. "We are honored that our industry peers have recognized our Wealth Management 360 Portal as a game-changing innovation which can help credit union members across the country achieve financial peace of mind."

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony on September 8, 2022 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. For more information, please visit https://www.wealthmanagement.com/wealthies-circle/.

The Wealth Management 360 Portal is pioneering the path for an enhanced wealth management experience for credit union members. The portal will revolutionize the industry by functioning as a hub for members' planning and investing needs within a credit union's online banking system. This is the first of many technology enhancements Copper Financial is seeking to provide to credit unions and their members. To learn more about what Copper Financial can do for credit unions, please visit https://cu.financial/credit-unions/.

Copper Financial ("CuFi") is an SEC-registered investment advisor, FINRA-registered Broker-Dealer, and state-registered insurance agency offering a breadth of investment and financial planning services to credit union members across the country. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CommunityAmerica Credit Union, we understand the importance of meeting your members' unique needs wherever they are in their financial journey. Our fully digital experience and best-in-class technology platform allows members access to their accounts from anywhere at any time, and ensures the advisor and member have more time to focus on what matters—the path to financial peace of mind. Additionally, we are the only credit union-owned Broker-Dealer that offers special needs planning for families, further assisting credit unions in their mission to serve all their members' needs. To learn more about CuFi, visit cu.financial.

