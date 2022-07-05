Nanoscope Therapeutics Appoints Michael Marquez as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies to treat retinal degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael Marquez as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Marquez brings over 17 years of finance experience, including deep experience leading finance and growth strategies for companies in the ophthalmic space.

"Michael's experience leading finance strategy and initiatives for ocular companies will be valuable as we progress our platform of optogenetic therapies to restore vision in sufferers of inherited retinal degenerative diseases. This appointment strengthens our management team and underscores our evolution as a company," said Nanoscope's Co-Founder and CEO, Sulagna Bhattacharya.

"I'm excited to join Nanoscope at this pivotal juncture in its development with its novel approach to treating retinal degenerative disease, supported by compelling data that has been generated thus far for our lead candidate, MCO-010. I believe a robust finance strategy is crucial for the success of any company, and I am looking forward to helping Nanoscope navigate through advanced clinical development and eventually towards commercialization," said Mr. Marquez.

Mr. Marquez was most recently CFO of TearLab, an ophthalmic diagnostics company with a point-of-care osmolarity test to aid in the diagnosis of dry eye disease. Previously, he served as CFO of Global Surgical at Alcon Laboratories, a global medical company specializing in eye care products. Prior to Alcon, Mr. Marquez worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers serving tax and audit clients in the insurance and manufacturing sectors. He has a Master of Science in accounting from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Texas.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The Company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1, 2023. The Company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. The pipeline also includes therapy for GA.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

