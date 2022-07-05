The Energy & Environmental Building Alliance Joins the American Solar Energy Society in Showcasing Innovations to Help Consumers Cut Rising Energy Costs and Assert Their Energy Independence via the ASES National Solar Tour

Registration Now Open for Contractors and Sustainable Living Advocates Seeking to Host or Sponsor Free, Open House Tours Showcasing Money-Saving Innovations for Homes, Businesses, Commercial Structures and Non-Profits via the October 1-2 National Solar Tour, America's Largest Grassroots Solar Living Event

BOULDER, Colo., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of Independence Day, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is partnering with the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) to inspire net zero, solar-powered and sustainable living improvements to help people assert their energy independence and combat runaway energy costs on properties of all scope and scale via the 27th ASES National Solar Tour, America's largest concurrent collection of free, in-person and virtual open house tours.

Registration is now open for tour hosts and sponsors interested in combating climate change and inspiring money-saving sustainable living practices. The National Solar Tour features over 1,500 free open house tours across the US to introduce the sustainable living innovations citizens are using to 1) slash monthly energy bills, 2) reduce harmful carbon emissions, 3) assert their energy independence and 4) enjoy rich tax credits and cash incentives as they improve their property values. It's the nations largest grassroots solar and sustainable living event. (PRNewswire)

Our alignment with ASES empowers communities to live sustainably and combat rising energy costs

The National Solar Tour introduces consumers to innovative renewable energy, green building and electric vehicle solutions that are improving property values, slashing energy costs, and creating smarter, more efficient work and living spaces while accelerating ASES and EEBA's shared vision of a world equitably transformed to a 100% clean energy future.

"Any successful climate protection strategy must consider residential and commercial buildings, which are responsible for almost 40 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions(1)," noted Energy and Environmental Building Alliance Executive Director Aaron Smith.

"Sustainability is our core value," Smith continued. "With over 90,000 green building stakeholders, EEBA is a force for smarter, safer, more resilient homes that compels a healthier, decarbonized future. Our alignment with ASES delivers a potent partnership that empowers communities to live sustainably and save as they accelerate America's burgeoning clean energy economy."

The official tour weekend is slated for October 1-2, but tours can occur anytime throughout the year and are open to all 50 states. The opportunity for tax-deductible sponsorships is now available for sustainable, ESG-oriented brands, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle manufacturers and innovators in the solar, clean energy, water efficiency, green building and home improvement space eager to showcase their solutions and keep the tours free for the tens of thousands sustainably-inclined consumers who participate each year.

"The National Solar Tour offers a casual, no-pressure environment that allows families, businesses, public agencies and non-profits to talk with builders, installers, and fellow property owners about solar, storage, energy efficiency and an array of sustainable solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and live cleaner, healthier lives while hedging against rising energy costs," said ASES National Solar Tour Director Lauren Reddington. "In these inflationary times, every penny counts!"

The National Solar Tour is a free public service. Join a scheduled tour – or start one of your own! It's free; it's turnkey. And it's a great way to introduce the latest energy-frugal, money-saving sustainable living innovations – and the rebates and tax incentives they deliver in your neck of the woods. Click here to see the range of open house tours slated for 2022, then register to showcase your innovation.

About the Energy and Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA): EEBA delivers turnkey educational resources and events designed to transform residential and commercial construction practices through high performance design, marketing, materials, and technologies to realize a future where everyone's homes are healthy, resilient, zero energy and zero carbon. With over 90,000 key stakeholders, EEBA is a force paving the way for better homes and a better future. Learn more at www.eeba.org.

About the American Solar Energy Society : Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, Webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org.

(1) Web Source: Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI).

TERRI STEELE FOR

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) National Solar Tour

(858) 220-3317

toursponsors@ases.org

National Solar Tour participants will be able to speak to property owners across the U.S. like the owners of this 2,200 sq. ft. Net Zero Cape Cod home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, whose 10.54 kW solar array allows EEBA Executive Director Aaron Smith and his family to live comfortably and sustainably without worrying about skyrocketing energy costs! (PRNewswire)

Solar-curious consumers and business owners can tour money saving innovations like solar groves, community solar, and EV-PV solutions that harness clean, renewable solar energy to fuel electric vehicles, while engaging contractors and system owners about costs, installation processes, tax incentives and rebates. (PRNewswire)

The Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) is locking arms with the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) National Solar Tour to *unlock* information about the sustainable living innovations that allow Americans to live more comfortably while combatting runaway energy costs during the Oct. 1-2 ASES National Solar Tour, America's largest grassroots solar and sustainable living event. (PRNewswire)

American Solar Energy Society National Solar Tour sponsorships offer aunique way for companies and sustainable brands to evangelize theircompliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) values. Credit:ValueResearchOnline.com (PRNewswire)

