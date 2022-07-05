Culver's® Unveiling Two New Flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard

Espresso Toffee Bar, Peach Crisp arrive to Flavor of the Day lineup this summer

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's is always looking for ways to provide exciting and unexpected menu options for guests. This year, it's adding to its ever-expanding Flavor of the Day lineup with two new flavors of Fresh Frozen Custard: Espresso Toffee Bar and Peach Crisp.

Culver's is releasing two new Fresh Frozen Custard Flavors of the Day in 2022: Espresso Toffee Bar on July 10 and Peach Crisp on August 10. (PRNewswire)

The recipes provide two unique and contrasting flavor profiles for guests to enjoy beginning this summer. Culver's menu development team has tested the new flavors extensively, ensuring the recipes meet the high taste and quality standards shared by them and Culver's guests alike.

Espresso Toffee Bar will debut on July 10, when it will arrive at Culver's locations nationwide. Peach Crisp will follow shortly thereafter on August 10. All of Culver's 850-plus restaurants will feature the new Flavors of the Day on the date they debut and begin including them in their rotating Flavor of the Day calendars going forward.

Below are the delicious ingredients that make up each of the new flavors:

July 10 : Espresso Toffee Bar: Rich espresso-flavored Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with dulce de leche sauce, crunchy bits of Heath Bar and gooey butter cake pieces.





August 10 : Peach Crisp: Culver's specially blended Peach Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with sweet peaches, dulce de leche sauce and crunchy granola crumble.

"Creating new Flavors of the Day is an opportunity not only to surprise and delight our guests, but also to explore new flavors and ingredients that complement our existing Fresh Frozen Custard lineup," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "We've been crafting these flavors to perfection for a long time, and we're excited for them to become two of our guests' favorites for years to come."

Culver's Flavor of the Day facts:

The first EVER Culver's Flavor of the Day was Caramel Pecan, crafted in 1984 at the original Culver's in Sauk City, WI





Culver's Flavor of the Day program now features 40 recipes and is made possible because its Fresh Frozen Custard is made fresh in restaurants in small batches all day, every day





Each of Culver's over 850 restaurants offers its own Flavor of the Day calendar

To find the Flavor of the Day calendar at a Culver's near you, visit https://www.culvers.com/flavor-of-the-day.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 850 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

414.550.2204

ndupont@hiebing.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culver's