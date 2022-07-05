BELIZE TOURISM BOARD LAUNCHES THE FIRST BELIZE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AND FOOD FESTIVAL

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is hosting a two-day International Music and Food Festival this July 30-31, 2022, at the Saca Chispas Field in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

The first of its kind, the Belize International Music and Food Festival aims to showcase local and international musical artists as well as Belize's exceptional cuisine. Ten international artists, two international DJs, sixteen local artists, and a number of local DJs will take the stage to celebrate global music genres ranging from Reggae, Afro-Beats, Dancehall, Soca, Punta, and Latin beats.

Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Belize's rich culinary culture by sampling local delicacies showcased within four food pavilions offering favorite local street eats, gourmet dishes, as well as ethnic recipes passed on from generation to generation.

"It is important for us as a country to support our musicians. This music festival will create a platform whereby we can build exposure for our local artists. We are investing in our culture and creativity because we want to create a continuous platform for our artists to excel. We want our music and our Belize brand to be recognized not only regionally, but internationally as well," said the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Hon. Anthony Mahler.

The Belize International Music and Food Festival is intended to set the stage for innovations beyond sound and taste, in a platform to inspire travel to Belize by showcasing an array of its assets. The objectives of the festival are:

To create an immersive tourism experience through music and culture that will strengthen Belize's image as a premier destination for visitors across the globe;

To use the festival as a platform for Belizean artists to showcase their talent, network with each other, and build relationships for international growth;

To increase domestic, regional and international tourism traffic during the industry's historically slow season;

To support the goal of the creation of a state-of-the-art music studio that will serve as a hub for local artists and musicians.

The BTB invites visitors from all over the world to join in on this inaugural event. General admission tickets, VIP table tickets, and ultra VIP booth tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite. For more information on the festival, visit: www.belizeinternationalmusicandfoodfestival.com.

About Belize Tourism Board

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.

