ADAMA Publishes its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Ignacio Dominguez, CEO of ADAMA, said: "Climate change and the imminent global food crisis demand that agriculture and our industry must transform if we are to have sustainable food security for a growing population. ADAMA chooses to put ESG values in the center of its activity and to integrate sustainability into every aspect of the business – products, manufacturing, operations, and people. Our investment in novel formulation technologies to deliver superior products with enhanced biological performance is resulting in better solutions for farmers and a favorable sustainable footprint, ultimately benefiting all our stakeholders. We'll continue to listen to farmers and deliver what they need to succeed, making sustainable agriculture part of the solution".

Michal Arlosoroff, EVP, General Legal Counsel, Company Secretary, Chief Corporate Communication & Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "As an agrochemical company, we have an even greater obligation to put ESG at the forefront of our operations. We take this commitment seriously and I am proud of the results and progress that we have made in our ESG journey, including reducing our carbon footprint; improving safety; and reducing our products' environmental impact through a combination of efforts across the whole business. For 2022, we have set additional ambitious goals for even more sustainable processes."

2021 ESG Highlights

Outperformed regulatory requirements while growing production volumes. ADAMA reduced GHG emissions by 30% over the last decade; achieved a 51% decrease in TOC discharge per tonne during that same time period; and recycled and reused 36% more hazardous waste compared to the previous year.

Funded $60 million toward greener manufacturing operations . Investments in this area included a new chlorine production facility, new wastewater reactor, balancing pool to enhance treatment efficiency and redundancy and new scrubbers to upgrade air emission controls.

Increased portfolio of biological products. ADAMA continues to strengthen its portfolio and pipeline of biological products which give farmers alternative options in combination and programs with chemicals. The Bralic® product originally launched in Mexico , based on garlic oil extract alone and has a favorable impact on insect infestation, is expanding to additional markets.

Invested 2.9% of total profit in social responsibility. $2.5 million were donated globally to support community activities. In addition, 20% of ADAMA's people in Israel were involved in volunteering activities. Community projects include academic excellence programs for educating future scientists; connecting youth with farmers to support labor needs and expose young people to working in agriculture; providing medical facilities with crucial COVID-related support such as oxygen generation equipment.

Promoting diversity and inclusion. A global Diversity & Inclusion Committee was formed in 2021 and drives the execution of various initiatives to amplify the diversity of our teams and the inclusiveness of our culture. In Israel , cooperation begun with Co-Impact - a local NGO, to increase employment from the Arab society.

Retained employees' rate at 87% in 2021.

ADAMA's sustainability report and ESG report, audited by KPMG, is available here.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

