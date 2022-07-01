InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Socks to Keep Feet Dry and Cool (ALL-2230)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified pair of socks to wick moisture away from the feet to increase comfort and reduce embarrassing odors," said an inventor, from Grovetown, Ga., "so I invented the FEET COOLING SOCKS. My design can be worn at all times, particularly when running, hiking and participating in other activities."

The invention provides an improved pair of socks to keep the wearer's feet dry and cool. In doing so, it helps to wick moisture away from the feet. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to reduce athlete's foot, blisters and odors caused by wet, cold feet. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population, especially those who engage in physical activity. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

