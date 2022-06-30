ALITHYA RECOGNIZED AS THE WINNER OF TWO US MICROSOFT PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Microsoft Dynamics Practice and Vitalyst Receive Accolades

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced its Microsoft Dynamic practice has won the Dynamics 365 Customer Service & Field Service 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award and its Training and Adoption practice, Vitalyst, has won the Learning 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a field of top US Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Alithya is recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the United States. The US Dynamics 365 Customer Service & Field Service Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions centered on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service. The US Learning Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who has excelled in the delivery of high impact Microsoft training solutions promoting the adoption and utilization of Microsoft technologies.

Quote from Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Quote from Russell Smith, President, Alithya US

"We are humbled to win two very prestigious Microsoft partner awards. They validate our strategy to help customers on digital transformation journeys maximize the value of their Dynamics 365 investments and accelerate adoption of all integrated Microsoft technologies including Microsoft 365, Viva, PowerPlatform, plus others. Our long-term commitment to Microsoft continues to fuel powerful business outcomes for our customers, and it has been incredible to be a part of this digital evolution."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

The complete list of categories and US winners can be found at

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/us-partner-blog/2022/06/29/announcing-the-2022-microsoft-us-award-winners/

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,700 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills as one of the most prominent consulting firms, driving successful digital change as a trusted advisor to customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare, government, and beyond.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, and Digital Solutions. Focused on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go live, Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, professional services and healthcare industries.

In February 2022, Alithya acquired Vitalyst to help Fortune 1000 companies increase adoption of cloud-based, Microsoft business applications. Vitalyst offers best-in-class employee experience and transformative change enablement via its on-demand, subscription-based Adaptive Learning™ proprietary platform. Its services are offered in over 10 languages and drive usage and awareness of Microsoft applications, allowing organizations to achieve the maximum return on their investment by enhancing user proficiency and productivity.

