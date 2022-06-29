VER-TEX EXPANDS WINDOW TREATMENT AND ACOUSTIC SYSTEMS BUSINESS TO MIDATLANTIC STATES, BECOMES LARGEST DISTRIBUTOR IN U.S.

CANTON, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ver-Tex Construction, an industry leader in the design and installation of custom shade and acoustical systems headquartered in New England, has announced a major initiative to launch a Mid-Atlantic division, bolstering a previous expansion into seven of the Southeastern states, by adding Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, and the New York City metropolitan area to their service areas.

"After four decades and more than 50,000 projects, we've become national experts in the design, specification, and installation of custom shading and acoustic solutions. We have been working hard to increase our capabilities and capacity with meaningful expansion as a pillar of our growth strategy," said Brianna Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ver-Tex.

Ver-Tex prides itself on a longstanding commitment to honoring its promise to uphold superior quality standards by developing a deep knowledge of building environments, the careful curation of performance-based products, a culture of respect, and a desire for co-creation among its clients. "With this expansion, Ver-Tex becomes the largest distributor and installer of shading and acoustical systems in the United States offering dedicated design teams for each project and providing consulting services to ensure that the specified window treatment solution meets or exceeds building envelope performance, budget, and schedule. It's an exciting time for Ver-Tex, and we look forward to bringing our expertise to new markets," said Jon Harrington, Chief Revenue Officer.

As former customers affected by the abrupt closure of Pennsylvania-based Kay & Sons, a longtime trusted ally among the design, developer, and construction management communities, seek to complete their existing projects and engage in future projects, Ver-Tex now offers access to a team of talented professionals to support the needs throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Also, in November 2021, Ver-Tex acquired Florida-based Brambier's, one of the most prominent acoustic wall and ceiling systems providers in the southeast region of the United States. That acquisition expanded its service area to include Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, the Carolinas, and Florida, where they now also design and installs window treatment solutions.

Ver-Tex is the industry leader in the design and installation of custom shade and acoustical systems and provides owners and occupants control over environmental factors such as light, heat, sound, daylight control, and improved interior aesthetics, thus producing energy savings and resulting in greater human productivity. Founded in 1985 and WBENC-certified since 2021, family-owned and operated Ver-Tex improves the financial performance of buildings and the lives of building occupants by providing a comprehensive approach to integrating design aesthetics, daylight control, acoustics, and automation products to create the ideal environment for energy savings and occupant productivity. For more information, please visit www.ver-tex.com.

