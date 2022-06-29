Rain the Growth Agency Announces New Women's Reproductive Healthcare Benefit

Agency to cover travel to Oregon for healthcare services

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, a leading independent, full-service DTC advertising agency, has announced a new women's healthcare benefit allowing employees and their partners to travel to Oregon to receive women's reproductive healthcare services if they do not have local access due to the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The benefit will cover travel and accommodations through a "no questions asked," completely confidential process. The agency launched the benefit internally earlier this year.

Rain the Growth Agency is a independent, full-service advertising agency cultivating transformational growth for DTC brands. (PRNewsfoto/Rain the Growth Agency) (PRNewswire)

"As a women-led and founded organization, we are extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court ruling made last week," said Rain the Growth Agency's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Cardinal. "It's frankly shocking we need to make these considerations in 2022, but we are passionately committed to ensuring that our employees, who reside in more than 30 states, have equal access to the healthcare that they need."

The new benefit is added to Rain the Growth Agency's already comprehensive benefits package that takes working mothers and families into consideration. The agency is based in Portland, Oregon, but has virtual employees all around the country. The organization made the decision early into the pandemic to provide all employees with remote flexibility. Other benefits include up to 18 weeks of maternity leave for birthing mothers and 12 weeks for paternity leave.

Healthcare services will be covered under normal insurance plan benefits and time off will fall under paid family and medical leave. Employees are eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave each year.

"We are fortunate to be headquartered in the state of Oregon where women's reproductive health procedures are protected by law. As we collectively monitor the long-term impacts of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, we will continue taking part in discussions about how businesses can help protect rights for underrepresented people," said Jane Crisan, Rain the Growth Agency President and Chief Operating Officer.

Rain the Growth Agency joins other organizations such as Amazon, Walt Disney Co., Meta, Dick's Sporting Goods and Pinterest that are providing reproductive healthcare to employees who may no longer have access in their home states.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to 300 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:

Beatrice Livioco

Beatrice.livioco@rainforgrowth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency