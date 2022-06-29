NuVasive Opens Singapore Experience Center for Asia-Pacific region

New center supports the Company's globalization efforts through increased surgeon training and education in Asia-Pacific region

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced the grand opening of its Singapore Experience Center for the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the Company's growth strategy to globalize its business.

"The NuVasive Singapore Experience Center demonstrates our continued global commitment to scale our world-class business in markets like the Asia-Pacific region and support premier surgeon education," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "This investment plays an integral role in expanding our global footprint while driving our technology strategy to advance less-invasive surgery and integrate enabling technology with the Pulse® platform."

Senior representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore will attend the ribbon cutting event to celebrate the grand opening. The center will provide surgeons across the region the opportunity to train and learn from faculty surgeons in Singapore and provide office space for cross-functional support staff to drive business growth. As part of the Company's Clinical Professional Development (CPD) program, it will complement the flagship Experience Centers located in San Diego and the New York metropolitan area.

Features of the Singapore Experience Center include:

Dedicated Pulse demonstration site to provide hands-on experience with the only enabling technology platform currently on the market that has the ability to be utilized in 100% of spine procedures. 1

Educational training rooms with advanced cameras and streaming capabilities for effective virtual learning.

Technology rotunda with the ability for live and virtual demonstrations of the Company's comprehensive, procedurally integrated spinal solutions.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 The Pulse platform can be used in every procedure; however, not all modalities are cleared for every procedure in every country. Refer to Pulse system instructions for use.

