MellingMedical Adds Fehling Surgical Products to Expanding Medical/Surgical Portfolio

Timeless quality of ceramic-coated surgical instruments essential to medical procedures

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an enduring commitment to equipping surgeons in the federal healthcare system with the best tools possible, MellingMedical is pleased to provide access to the full suite offered by Fehling Surgical Instruments, Inc. As a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MellingMedical is especially proud of the positive impact this can have on the care provided to America's veterans.

This is the MellingMedical M logo. MellingMedical is a leading federal supplier of medical supplies, surgical devices and pharmaceuticals to veterans. MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all veterans nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/MellingMedical) (PRNewswire)

MellingMedical and Fehling Instruments will help countless patients across the federal healthcare system.

"The veterans who benefit from the more than 600,000 operations performed every year by the Department of Veterans Affairs deserve the right tools for their procedure," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "Fehling's mix of traditional and innovative instruments are a real asset to surgeons changing lives with spinal, neuro and cardiac surgeries."

Based in Kennesaw, Georgia, Fehling Surgical Instruments, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of German-manufactured Fehling products in the United States and Canada. The family-owned and family-operated company has more than thirty years of experience in the medical industry.

"We are delighted to know our instruments will be in the hands of surgeons who are improving the lives of countless patients across the federal healthcare system," said Fehling's CEO, Peter Skott. "Whether they choose one of our premium surgical instruments or single-use products, we are honored to play a role in the delivery of quality care."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Fehling Instruments

Fehling Instruments is a traditional family-owned and family-run company with more than thirty years of experience in designing, manufacturing and distributing high-grade German surgical instruments and single-use products. We are constantly striving for excellence in function, innovation, and value, which is why we warrant all of our products. Our clients' satisfaction is the primary goal of our business―we always seek to provide both outstanding service and unmatched quality. For more information, please visit our website at FehlingSurgical.com.

SOURCE MellingMedical