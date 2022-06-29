Ivy Rehab Expands in Illinois Through Partnership with Elgin Pediatric Therapy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab for Kids, a national leader in outpatient pediatric physical, speech, occupational, and ABA services, adds one clinic in South Barrington, IL to its expanding footprint through its latest partnership with Elgin Pediatric Therapy.

Elgin Pediatric Therapy in South Barrington, IL has partnered with Ivy Rehab! The outpatient pediatric facility offers physical, speech, and occupational therapy to children in the greater Chicago area. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to partner with Rebecca Sheade and Elgin Pediatric Therapy. She has demonstrated a proven record of extraordinary care for families and children in Chicagoland," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy Rehab's Chief Revenue Officer. "As Ivy Rehab continues expanding our pediatrics service line, we seek partners that match our drive to provide best-in-class experiences and top-quality care. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Elgin team and look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come."

In 2011, Rebecca Sheade opened Elgin Pediatric Therapy with the goal of creating a multi-disciplinary clinic offering complementary therapies to provide comprehensive, exceptional care to children and families. In addition to outpatient pediatric physical, speech, and occupational therapy, the practice also offers serial casting and feeding therapy.

"I built Elgin Pediatric Therapy to provide a place of hope and community for families and children from all walks of life," said Rebecca Sheade, Founder of Elgin Pediatric Therapy. "We are proud to be able to join with such a like-minded partner as Ivy Rehab to come alongside us to continue to offer the supportive and healing environment that our families have come to rely upon."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

