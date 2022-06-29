InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging for Cigarettes (FJK-163)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient and environmentally friendly place to deposit used filters or cigarette butts after smoking," said an inventor, from North Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the BACK INTO THE PACK. My design offers an alternative to discarding the butts on the ground."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention encourages smokers to properly dispose of used filters/butts. In doing so, it eliminates the need to toss cigarette butts onto the ground. As a result, it helps to prevent cigarette butt litter and pollution. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp