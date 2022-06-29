BASIS Charter Schools Network Continues Expansion of New Campuses in Texas

The network with the #1 ranked charter school in Texas (per U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings) continues the effort to offer its acclaimed K-12 curriculum to students across the state.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new campuses from one of the top charter school networks in the nation are coming to Texas.

BASIS Cedar Park and BASIS Cedar Park Primary will open to K-9 students in August 2023, ultimately serving K-12 students. (PRNewswire)

BASIS Cedar Park and BASIS Cedar Park Primary will be the BASIS Charter School network's 38th and 39th schools nationwide, bringing the total number of campuses in Texas to fourteen.

"This is exciting news for all of the communities we serve in central Texas," said Andrew Freeman, the Executive Director of BASIS Texas Charter Schools. "We're right on schedule as we continue to offer our incredible curriculum to more and more students in Texas every year."

Two campuses for K-12 students, opening Grades K-9 in August 2023

BASIS Cedar Park Primary and BASIS Cedar Park will both open in the fall of 2023 and offer grades K – 9 in the first year to hundreds of students in each grade – "we're trying to meet a lot of demand in this part of Texas, particularly for the primary grades," said the founding Head of School of BASIS Cedar Park and BASIS Cedar Park Primary, Roberto Ramirez, who has been with BASIS Charter Schools as an educator and Head of School for more than a decade.

"BASIS Cedar Park will welcome one new grade level each school year, until it reaches full growth as a grades 6-12 campus during the 2026-27 school year," Ramirez said.

"We've been talking about building new schools in Cedar Park for years," said BASIS.ed Texas CEO Dr. Peter Bezanson. "In the wake of the excellent rankings for many of our schools in U.S. News & World Report this spring, it's fantastic to announce that our Cedar Park locations are in fact opening in 2023, and that a veteran BASIS educator like Roberto will lead these campuses."

Dr. Bezanson continued, "Now, as our students and families enjoy summer vacation, we're building another high-achieving school community in Texas. Like our other BASIS Texas Charter Schools in San Antonio, Fort Worth, Austin, and Pflugerville, BASIS Cedar Park and BASIS Cedar Park Primary will soon be among the top performing schools in the world!"

Open Enrollment for school year 2023-24 will commence in fall 2022

"While we will soon start construction on BASIS Cedar Park and BASIS Cedar Park Primary, we'll also soon begin filling student seats for the 2023-24 school year with our initial Open Enrollment period this fall," said Head of School Ramirez. "Open enrollment is when we encourage families to apply so they have a much better chance, indeed the best chance, to get a seat. In addition, in the coming months we'll offer tours, information sessions, and answer every last question that prospective families have."

Specific Open Enrollment dates will be announced closer to fall 2022. In the meantime, interested families can sign up for an interest list to learn more information about the campuses and the network, view progress on the new school building, explore the BASIS Charter School Curriculum, or find any other information at: https://enrollbasistx.com/cedarpark/.

Cedar Park school building and location

"The new school building will be incredible," Executive Director Freeman said. "It's a ground-up build, comprising both campuses, which will be two stories and together include 78,000 square feet. It will include kindergarten specific classrooms; AP science labs; two large multi-purpose rooms; a full gymnasium; a theater; outdoor play space; and all of the usual BASIS Texas Charter School amenities. This is truly an exciting project for families in the area. And the best part: the beautiful building will have one of the nation's top curriculums being taught inside!"

The schools will be located on a ten-acre parcel near the northwest corner of North Lakeline Boulevard and West Park Street in Cedar Park, in zip code 78613.

As Dr. Bezanson alluded to above, BASIS Texas Charter School students and educators are still celebrating the recent U.S. News & World Report 2022 state and national rankings, which were published this spring. In the rankings, BASIS San Antonio – Shavano Campus – the only BASIS Texas Charter School eligible for the esteemed publication's rankings this year – was the top non-selective school in the state of Texas, and #8 in Texas overall. It was also the #25 STEM school in the United States, and the #17 public charter school in the nation. Finally, in the publication's overall rankings, which ranked 17,843 schools nationwide, BASIS Shavano ranked #77 in the United States.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings across myriad publications, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st century global workforce. Starting in fall 2022, the BASIS Charter Schools network will celebrate its 25th academic year of serving students, and will do so at 37 public charter school campuses serving more than 22,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit basisedtx.com, enrollBASIStx.com, basised.com, or basisschools.org.

