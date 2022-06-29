AI Tech Company Nala Robotics Signs Expansion Deal with Slice Factory Pizza Chain

Newly Introduced Pizzaiola to Serve Up Pizza Restaurant's Signature 28-inch Jumbo Pies, Including Pasta Dishes and Wings

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nala Robotics, an AI technology company revolutionizing the culinary industry, today announced it will supply Chicago-based Slice Factory with its autonomous chef, Pizzaiolaä, a multi-cuisine, voice-controlled pizza maker that also cooks pasta, burgers, wings, as well as prepares salads.

Nala Robotics’ autonomous chef, Pizzaiola, will also fulfill online orders and individual jumbo slices at Slice Factory’s flagship Slice Thru drive-throughs. (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the agreement, Nala Robotics will custom design and install Pizzaiola at Slice Factory's newest locations to help fuel national expansion efforts. The pizza chain, which operates 12 locations in Chicago and surrounding the suburbs, has laid out an aggressive expansion plan heavily leveraging Nala Robotics technology and automation expertise. The flexibility of the fully automated robot chef will be able to cook Slice Factory's jumbo slice 28-inch and various Chicago-style stuffed pizzas, as well as serve up the restaurant chain's popular pasta dishes and assortment of chicken wings.

"Our partnership with Slice Factory, the first of many in the pipeline, represents another important milestone for Nala Robotics and the adoption of our restaurant-as-a-service platform," said cofounder and CEO Ajay Sunkara. "Our custom solution will help Slice Factory expand production to meet rising demand for the jumbo slice craze it created in the Chicagoland area, plus offer a wide variety of food options to keep customers happy, while also saving on labor costs."

To ensure efficiencies, the robotic operating system monitors more than 1,200 parameters every microsecond, ranging from robot field of vision and food quality to point-of-sales. Once a pizza order is placed, Pizzaiola will subsequently select, press and stretch the dough, add the sauce, cheese and toppings, and then cook, slice, and box the pizza based on customer preference. Pizzaiola also will be able to fulfil online orders and individual jumbo slices that can be scheduled for pickup at the chain's flagship Slice Thru drive-through within a few minutes of ordering.

"We're known for our jumbo pizzas and jumbo slices, and this partnership with Nala Robotics will help us improve production exponentially as we expand locations and service areas," said Slice Factory Founder and President Dom DiDiana, whose family moved from Naples, Italy, to Chicago in the mid-1990s and opened their first family-run Italian restaurant a few years later. "What's really exciting is that we now have the capability to run fully autonomous pizzeria-style restaurants with lots of menu items, while keeping our family recipes consistent with the same great taste and exceptional food quality our customers have loved for many years."

Nala Robotics' modular solution gives restaurants the opportunity to choose from a variety of pizza ovens, including other appliances such as friers, grills, pasta and salad stations. Monthly leasing options for Pizzaiola start at $7,000 per month. Email info@nalarobotics.com for more information on pricing and customized solutions. Download a short video of Pizzaiola here or by visiting https://bit.ly/PizzaiolabyNalaRobotics.

About Nala Robotics

Nala Robotics is an AI technology company that is disrupting the culinary industry. Its innovations include the world's first fully automated multi-cuisine chef, a customizable robot that uses machine learning to cook infinite recipes replicated with exact precision anytime, anywhere. The company is successfully demonstrating its technology at three company-owned restaurants in Naperville, Ill. under the Nala Restaurants Group name. These include: One Mean Chicken, a fried chicken concept; Surya Tiffins, a South Indian eatery; and Thai 76, a fast-food Thai canteen. The company also offers meal-plan subscriptions and pre-packaged "grab and go" food options at these restaurant locations. Based in Arlington Heights, Ill., Nala Robotics has offices in California, India and Ukraine. For more information, visit https://nalarobotics.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @nalarobotics.

About Slice Factory

Slice Factory was founded to celebrate family and food – one slice at a time. The brand offers its authentic Chicago-style jumbo pizza slices to customers throughout Chicagoland with 12 locations, revolutionizing the way customers think about pizza served by the slice. Food and family will always be at the heart of the brand, where more and more guests are choosing the Slice Factory. To learn more about Slice Factory, visit https://www.theslicefactory.com.

