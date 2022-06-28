VMD Corp Wins ROC Recompete

FAIRFAX, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp announced that it has again been selected to support the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) with passenger and baggage screening services as part of the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

"We are extremely happy to be able to continue to support our security partners in Rochester," VMD Corp Chief Operating Officer Anthony Salvi said. "Our team takes its role of protecting the flying public very seriously and has enjoyed working in partnership with the TSA to not only perform our screening duties but to also ensure the necessary training and planning occurs that will keep travelers and staff safe."

For the last 10 years, VMD has provided passenger and baggage screening services for millions of passengers departing out of ROC. In conjunction with the TSA, the VMD team continually adapts its approach to addressing the ever-present and ever-evolving security threat landscape. The team is in constant compliance with TSA security standards, prepares and plans for crises, and conducts regular employee training and drills, often exceeding the baseline requirements of the contract. VMD also conducts workforce planning and reporting so it can be responsive to passenger surge requirements, around holidays or other high-volume travel periods.

The five-year task order to continue this work was awarded on September 7, 2021. The transition began on November 1, 2021, and the contract became fully operational on March 1, 2022. This is the third consecutive contract VMD has won at ROC and enables the firm to deliver its signature outstanding performance and service to the TSA and to the flying public.

