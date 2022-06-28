RushMyPassport and AAA Travel Offer Expedited U.S. Passport and Travel Visa Services

AAA members to receive exclusive rates on expedited travel document processing.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RushMyPassport, one of the most trusted names in online U.S. Passport expediting has teamed up with AAA, one of North America's largest membership organizations and dependable brands, to provide exclusive pricing to AAA members on expediting services for U.S. passports and global travel visas. This new service offering is available immediately to all AAA members nationwide, just in time for the busy summer travel season.

AAA Travel now provides turnkey passport and travel visa concierge services to its members nationwide.

Currently, the Department of State (DOS) is processing passport applications in 8-11 weeks for routine processing and 5-7 weeks for expedited. While these speeds are an improvement over the last two years during the pandemic, they could still present a challenge for many international travelers. And according to the Department of State, the DOS has processed approximately 14 million fewer passports in the last two years than they would normally in non-pandemic times. Now, as international travel begins to ramp up, coupled with pent-up demand, the number of people looking to get their applications processed is likely to be at an all-time high.

The good news for international travelers is that AAA Travel is here to help.

By teaming up with RushMyPassport, a subsidiary of Expedited Travel LLC, AAA Travel now provides turnkey passport and travel visa concierge services to its members nationwide. By adding this expanded offering to the AAA Travel portfolio, it allows members to simply go online to the dedicated ordering website to obtain their vital travel documents and receive exclusive AAA discounts on expedited services.

"We're very excited about this strategic collaboration with RushMyPassport, as it alleviates some of the stress our members may feel when getting ready for an international trip," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, Travel. "Many of us have experienced the anxiety of realizing that our passport is not up-to-date for an upcoming trip or that a travel visa may be required for a specific destination. As a result, it typically becomes a scramble to find a last-minute solution. Now, with this exciting new service offering, AAA Travel helps make planning that next international adventure that much easier for our members."

RushMyPassport leverages its proprietary application wizard technology to create personalized application packets and customized checklists to ensure each application is done correctly the first time. Their online application technology walks users through the entire process step-by-step, making it easy to use and understand, while eliminating the confusion and common errors that often arise by doing it yourself. In addition, their team of expert passport advisors are available via phone, email, or chat to provide personalized support when and where it is needed.

Other important benefits include full tracking visibility to keep individuals up to date on their application status. Plus, AAA members can also select various add-on services, including Passport Protection (lost/stolen/damaged passports), Passports Cards (wallet sized cards as a secondary ID), and Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Test Kits.

This comprehensive service offering combines personalized service, support, fast processing and more for simplicity and added peace of mind.

"We are the country's largest travel document processing company," said Charlie Cobb, Chief Operating Officer for Expedited Travel. "We can expedite passport and travel visa applications with the Department of State and local embassies and consulates which is a huge benefit to AAA members and RushMyPassport customers alike. We also remove additional barriers to help people get where they want to go, and we are thrilled to work with AAA Travel to help ensure their members are taken care of and fully supported."

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 62 million members across North America, including 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com

About RushMyPassport

RushMyPassport.com, a subsidiary of Expedited Travel LLC, is registered with U.S. Passport Agencies and is an industry leader in expediting U.S. passports. Leveraging smart-form automation and trained passport specialists, RushMyPassport has emerged as one of the most trusted names in U.S. Passport expediting services. For more information, visit AAA.RushMyPassport.com

About Expedited Travel

As a leading provider of travel document services, Expedited Travel operates through its brands RushMyPassport, G3 Global Services, RushMyTravelVisa, and GovWorks. Collectively, these brands cover the entire spectrum of the travel industry, from retail passports and visa services to corporate travel, document authentication, and passport photos. Expedited Travel helps improve the customer experience with government services by helping individual travelers and corporate travels alike navigate the entire process.

