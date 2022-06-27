Electrical Contractors' Premier Convention and Trade Show Heads to Austin in October

NECA 2022 Austin brings the electrical construction industry together October 15-18 in Austin, Texas.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is excited to announce that registration is open for the 2022 NECA Convention and Trade Show in Austin, Texas. This year's convention, held Oct. 15-18, reunites the electrical construction industry for the trade's premier event. Attendees will gain access to industry-leading education, outstanding keynote speakers, peer-to-peer networking, unforgettable entertainment, and North America's largest electrical construction trade show.

NECA 2022 Austin brings the electrical construction industry together to showcase the latest products and education. (PRNewswire)

"NECA 2022 Austin is set to become the largest event in our association's history," NECA CEO David Long said.

NECA 2022 Austin will feature a virtual option, making every education session available to all registrants. Whether in-person or virtual, all attendees will have access to on-demand content following the convention.

"All of us at NECA are incredibly excited to welcome the entire industry together for another memorable Convention and Trade Show," NECA CEO David Long said. "NECA 2022 Austin is set to become the largest event in our association's history, connecting attendees with more products and services, more education, and more opportunities to unite with industry colleagues than ever before. This year goes beyond the imaginable, all to support electrical construction and take our contractors to unprecedented heights in a city we have never hosted in before."

Engaging Speakers and Networking

Attendees will be able to listen directly from world-renowned speakers including Retired U.S. Army Staff Sargent Travis Mills, Hall of Fame NFL Running Back Emmitt Smith, and 60 Minutes correspondent and former CBS Evening News Anchor Scott Pelley. The event will feature an interactive opening reception in the famed Austin City Limits Live concert venue at the Moody Theater. Finally, the convention concludes at the Palmer Events Center, featuring the 2022 Country Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce.

Electrical Apprentices Brighten the Show

Apprentices, training directors, and instructors are invited to attend NECA Apprentice Appreciation Day. We have planned a special program for apprentices working in all levels of electrical construction. Following the program, all participants will visit the NECA Show for free.

Industry-Leading Education and Exhibitors

NECA offers top-notch, timely educational offerings featuring dynamic speakers and instructors from around the globe. On the trade show floor, experience over 300 exhibitors who make the NECA Show the premier event for power, light, energy, and communication technology.

Visit necaconvention.org for complete details on NECA 2022 Austin, including a schedule and details on registration.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

