Duly Health and Care Makes COVID-19 Vaccines Available for Infants and Children 6 Months to 5 Years-Old

Providers will administer both Pfizer and Moderna doses

DOWN­ERS GROVE, Ill., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duly Health and Care is offering COVID-19 vaccines to its youngest patients.

The arrival of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Duly Health and Care vaccine clinic locations provides the opportunity to immunize infants and children across suburban Chicago to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus – which, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reached 1,468.286 new cases for newborns and children up to age four and 3,184.571 new cases for children ages five to 11.

"While we are thankfully seeing numbers start to decrease from the most recent peak, COVID-19 is still a very real concern for adults, children and people with immune deficiency illnesses," said Dr. Don Hoscheit, chief medical officer for Duly Health and Care. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have partnered with IDPH and local health organizations to do whatever we can to prevent illness, reduce the spread of the virus, and provide access to immunizations. We will continue to do so for as long as it takes to help our communities flourish."

On June 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved COVID-19 vaccination for young children who are at least six months old, which means roughly 20 million children in the United States under the age of five are newly eligible for vaccination.

"Data on these vaccines for infants and children in these age groups has not only shown to be effective, but also shown minimal side effects, zero deaths, no severe allergic reactions and no cardiac complications," said Dr. Mia Taormina, infectious disease specialist and Department Chair for Duly Health and Care. "I strongly encourage parents and families with infants and children who are eligible for the vaccine to consider and schedule as soon as possible."

The COVID-19 vaccine, social distancing and masking are still the best protection in the fight to end the pandemic. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit http://dulyhealthandcare.com/covid.

About Duly Health and Care

DuPage Medical Group is now known as Duly Health and Care. It is one of the largest independent, multi-specialty physician-directed medical groups in the nation with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care physicians and more than 7,000 team members, in over 150 locations. The organization is wholly dedicated to helping all it serves flourish by challenging the expected to deliver the extraordinary in health and care.

Duly Health and Care physicians and team members support nearly 2.5 million individuals in their personal health journeys each year, helping each one to meet their extraordinary potential through a holistic care delivery model designed to make health and care welcoming, simplified and personalized.

For more information, visit www.dulyhealthandcare.com.

