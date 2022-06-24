Richmond American Opens Debut Community Near Albuquerque

Homebuilder offers versatile floor plans with hundreds of design options

RIO RANCHO, N.M., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of Seasons at Broadmoor Heights (RichmondAmerican.com/BroadmoorHeights), its debut community in the Albuquerque area. Prospective homebuyers and area agents who would like to learn more about the latest addition to the sought-after Broadmoor Heights masterplan are encouraged to schedule an appointment as homesites are limited.

The Pearl plan is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Broadmoor Heights. (PRNewswire)

More about Seasons at Broadmoor Heights:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the upper $300s

Five inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Airy 9' main-floor ceilings and granite countertops included

Center-meet doors and 3-car garages available (per plan)

Community parks, trails and open space

Easy access to Unser Boulevard and Highway 528

In the notable Rio Rancho Public Schools district

Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Broadmoor Heights will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

The exceptional new community is located at 2394 Sandra Loop NE in Rio Rancho. Call 505.510.6600 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.