Omni Logistics' CEO JJ Schickel Honored with Most Admired CEO Award

The Dallas Business Journal's 2022 Most Admired CEO Award honors top executive leaders and trailblazers

DALLAS, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced that its CEO JJ Schickel has been named a Most Admired CEO by Dallas Business Journal.

Omni Logistics (PRNewswire)

The Most Admired CEO Awards honor executives who deliver outstanding performances that guide their company to success and contribute overall growth to the North Texas business community.

The Dallas Business Journal designed The Most Admired CEO Awards in 2018 to recognize executives who inspire those around them, hold their employees, products and services in the highest regard, run their companies with integrity and are shining examples of how all companies should be run and managed.

"I am truly honored to be a recipient of Dallas Business Journal's Most Admired CEO Award," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "This recognition would not be possible without the partnership and support of Omni Logistics' global team of 4,500 talented supply chain and technology experts. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished together, and look forward to continuing our mission to serve as innovative problem solvers with a passion for executing mission-critical logistics services for our clients."

The Most Admired CEOs were honored at an awards dinner hosted by the Dallas Business Journal at the Westin Dallas Downtown on June 16, 2022. Honorees were submitted through CEO nominations and selected by a panel of judges. Honorees come from some of the largest companies in Northern Texas and across industries, including health care, legal, supply chain, manufacturing, telecommunications, finance, and nonprofits. Read more about the leaders that are forging the way in Dallas-Fort Worth via the Dallas Business Journal here.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

