NFP Establishes Long-Term Partnership with the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a long-term partnership with Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation (PBNAF). PBNAF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with a mission to develop and operate the PBN Sportsplex, a world-class indoor community recreation facility, providing people of all ages and abilities a safe, state-of-the-art environment to help them achieve their goals and develop the skills needed for success in life.

NFP's $1.25 million commitment to PBNAF includes a corporate contribution as well as individual contributions from NFP leadership for the development and operation of the PBN Sportsplex.

"We're excited to partner with Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation and be an active participant in a project that will bring tremendous benefit to families in and around Palm Beach County," said Doug Hammond, NFP's chairman and CEO. "We believe strongly in the positive impact of athletics – teamwork, discipline, mental and physical well-being – and the PBN Sportsplex will provide opportunities for people from all experiences and backgrounds to participate and thrive."

The PBN Sportsplex, a two-story, 213,000 square foot facility in the Gardens North County District Park, will utilize green building principles to increase energy and water efficiency. The facility will support a variety of activities, including team and individual sports, fitness and wellness, and with two ice rinks it will serve as a destination for Florida's rapidly growing hockey community.

"We're thrilled to partner with NFP, an organization that embraces our mission and shares our commitment to this community," said Michael Winter, founder and president of the PBNAF board. "Their engagement and guidance will be essential to realizing the full potential of the PBN Sportsplex project."

NFP's sponsorship will also include an opportunity to introduce unique grassroots programs from Valor Hockey, which focuses on an inclusive approach to building character, life skills and values through hockey. Created by Pat LaFontaine, one of the greatest players in National Hockey League history and an ambassador for NFP's Sports and Entertainment Group, this thinking will be integrated into the Foundation's hockey programs at the PBN Sportsplex.

"Valor programs are designed to redefine what it means to win and empower positive experiences through hockey that reflect shared values," said LaFontaine. "We all want to nurture happy, well-rounded and successful kids, so what they take away from playing hockey and other sports has to be more than just competitive results. Valor will differentiate the PBN Sportsplex from day one and set the standard for youth sports in Florida and across the country."

The partnership also aligns with NFP's commitment to communities where they live and work. "As we expand our presence in South Florida, it's a priority to proactively engage with the community and invest in initiatives beneficial to everyone," said Bill Austin, managing director at NFP in South Florida. "The PBN Sportsplex vision focuses on 'recreation for all' and we're proud to be a leader in bringing this vision to life."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 6,900 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation

The Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation (PBNAF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) comprised of passionate individuals committed to developing a state-of-the-art indoor multi-sport recreational facility in Palm Beach Gardens through a cooperative agreement with the city and county. The PBNAF's mission is to develop and operate a world-class indoor community recreation facility, providing people of all ages and abilities a safe, state-of-the-art environment to help them achieve their goals and develop the skills needed for success in life. Their vision is to create a lasting legacy in Palm Beach County, improving the quality of life for families by promoting healthy, active lifestyles through sports, while building community through shared experiences will help youth and adults develop their full potential, socially, physically, and emotionally. For more information visit https://pbnsportsplex.com/.

