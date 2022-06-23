Revolution Beauty launches new mobile apps on poq platform to drive DTC growth

The UK based multi-brand, multi-category, mass beauty innovator has expanded its digital reach with native apps, continuing to challenge the health and beauty market.

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today poq announced Revolution Beauty has launched native Android and iOS apps, using its MACH Alliance-certified, headless Salesforce Native App Platform.

UK-founded Revolution Beauty Group has experienced rapid growth since 2014, predominantly selling through third-party retailers, but is now looking to expand its reach with direct customer engagement through mobile apps. As well as convenient commerce journeys, the native apps will offer an engaging experience to Revolution Beauty's global community, including personalised recommendations, a loyalty program powered by Yotpo and the ability to communicate 1:1 with their members.

Revolution Beauty's Sally Minto commented: "Our long term strategy is to be a challenger to the legacy players in the beauty space. App is a natural channel for us to connect with the community that loves our brand and offer them a Revolution experience that they can't get in a retailer."

Sally continued, "Partnering with poq was an obvious choice for us. As a Salesforce Commerce Cloud user, their AppExchange app integrated with our tech stack seamlessly. That coupled with their experience has ensured we received a fast launch to market and an exciting app proposition for our customers."

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, poq said: "We are delighted to add Revolution Beauty to our growing roster of poq platform users in the cosmetic and skincare industry. They are a brand that is loved by their customers and continue to grow at a rapid rate globally. We look forward to supporting them through their expansion journey with our highly scalable and extensible app platform."

About poq

Poq is a MACH-certified Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully-customized mobile native apps to provide a superior shopping and engagement experience. With poq retailers build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Studio Retail, Cotton On, Ardene, SNIPES, francesca's, SurfStitch, Hotel Chocolat, and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

